Trump-Musk Truce After the Big Ugly

M Dowling
Yesterday was one big ugly for the GOP as President Trump and Elon Musk battled in public!

Bill Ackman posted that Elon Musk and Donald Trump should find peace for the benefit of the country. We need them both.

I hope Elon takes back his Epstein claims. If Trump was involved in any significant way, Democrats would have made sure we knew by now.

Epstein’s lawyer said there was no mention of Donald Trump in any Epstein files.

They are supposed to speak today.

President Trump and Elon Musk have declared a truce. Elon is backing off canceling Dragon and they will hopefully talk today. However, Trump told CNN he’s not thinking about Musk and won’t speak to him for a while.

They’re both heroes. Each risked their lives and well-being for the country.

This investigative reporter jumped right in to start trouble. That seems a scummy thing to do since it will hurt the country.

He has also been posting garbage like this:


