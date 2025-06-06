Trump-Musk Truce After the Big Ugly

Yesterday was one big ugly for the GOP as President Trump and Elon Musk battled in public!

Bill Ackman posted that Elon Musk and Donald Trump should find peace for the benefit of the country. We need them both.

I hope Elon takes back his Epstein claims. If Trump was involved in any significant way, Democrats would have made sure we knew by now.

You’re not wrong — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 6, 2025

Epstein’s lawyer said there was no mention of Donald Trump in any Epstein files.

BREAKING NEWS: Jeffrey Epstein lawyer revealed that there is nothing negative about Donald Trump in ANY Epstein file and he asked Jeffrey Epstein personally. pic.twitter.com/WFGsdY6axS — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) June 6, 2025

They are supposed to speak today.

#BREAKING: President Trump and Elon Musk are scheduled to have a call tomorrow, per multiple reports PLEASE make this happen! America needs these two working together pic.twitter.com/gC9eR75rVt — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 6, 2025

President Trump and Elon Musk have declared a truce. Elon is backing off canceling Dragon and they will hopefully talk today. However, Trump told CNN he’s not thinking about Musk and won’t speak to him for a while.

They’re both heroes. Each risked their lives and well-being for the country.

BREAKING NEWS President Trump and Elon Musk have declared a TRUCE!!! ❤️ We are truly a Stronger Country when we are UNITED together!!!! pic.twitter.com/pGtRO1gN8Y — American USMC Veteran ❤️ (@MarineF18ret) June 6, 2025

This investigative reporter jumped right in to start trouble. That seems a scummy thing to do since it will hurt the country.

Just a thought. Elon Musk should terminate Starlink’s contract that allows the US government to enable deep strikes into Russia. It’ll bring a swift end to the war in Ukraine. Too many people are dying on both sides. https://t.co/rXRmmcMW6I — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 6, 2025

He has also been posting garbage like this:

President Trump and Jeffrey Epstein vs. Elon Musk. Are you standing on the right side of history? pic.twitter.com/zLzmzdmOuy — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 5, 2025

