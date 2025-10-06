Why This British Liberal Wants to Give Up Tolerance

British liberal, Douglas Murray, explains exactly why he thinks Brits have to give up ‘tolerance’ and why the current era must end. He is going to have a tough time doing it since Brits can’t even call Hamas terrorists.

“I do not want to live in a country with him as supporters. I want them deported,” Murray says in the clip. “I want them chucked out. Simple, and I will do everything I can to ensure that happens. I am fed up, by the way, of the centrist dad hand-wringing era where people say, Oh, but might it be against our liberal values, and might our liberalism… I’m not as interested in that as I am in Britain, remaining Britain.

“I am much more interested in that at every time of national emergency and our nation’s history, we gave something up to survive. We did in the Napoleonic Wars. We did in the wars of the 20th century. And we will have to now. This is the thing we give up: extending tolerance to people who do not extend it back to us. It should be over, that era.”

Why did Britain surrender to terrorists?

Douglas Murray on the current state of the UK: "I don't recognize our country anymore. I don't understand why we have given in to Islamists who parade in London, calling for jihad and praising Hamas. They hate Britain just as much as they hate Israel."

This is who he is up against. This new home secretary says Britain must not rest until Palestine is free. What freeing Palestine means to Hamas is “from the river to the sea.” It means the end of Israel.

UK's Home Secretary Shabana Mahmoud: "Give out an almighty roar and tell this government we will not stay silent until Palestine is free!"

So the bottom line is my fellow Americans, we need to crank up our MAGA Nationalism big time and let this Woke Multiculturalism die on the vine before it's too late for America. Shabana Mahmood, Britain's new Home Secretary, says rising 'ethno-nationalism' threatens her vision…

Globalize the Intifada:

Shabana Mahmood has become the UK Home Secretary. She is in charge of immigration, visas, and borders, Here she is at a rally calling for a "globalize the intifada." RIP UK.

Hamas used Palestinian children to destroy Israel. They are fanatics you can’t negotiate with. His view on wars: we think all wars must end with compromise.

You may not agree with his view on wars.

“Israelis are never allowed to win, and Hamas are always allowed to draw.” That means in a couple of years, the problem will return.