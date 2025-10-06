District Court Rules Guns Can Be Carried in Post Offices!

The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas ruled that prohibitions on carrying firearms in post offices are unconstitutional, Bearing Arms reported.

On September 30, 2025, Chief United States District Judge Reed O’Connor delivered an opinion on Firearms Policy Coalition Inc, et.al. v. Bondi. FPC is joined by the Second Amendment Foundation and two citizens — Gavin Pate and George Mandry — in challenging the federal law.

O’Connor wrote that the law “is unconstitutional under the Second Amendment with respect to Plaintiffs’ (and their members) possession and carrying of firearms inside of an ordinary United States Post Office or the surrounding Post Office property.” There’s nothing in the order limiting it to Texas and applies to all members of the Second Amendment Foundation and Firearms Policy Coalition.

The problem arose under then-attorney general Merrick Garland.

Meanwhile, Richmond, Virginia Police Chief Rick Edwards is looking into turning entire neighborhood into gun-free zones. That’s a plus for criminals It will make it easier for criminals to know where to commit their crimes. He mentioned it on WTVR host Catie Beck.

Edwards and Beck also discussed crime concerns in Shockoe Bottom, and the idea that turning some Richmond neighborhoods into entertainment districts might help limit gun violence, because they would effectively become “gun-free zones.”

“It’s something that other cities have done. You know, I don’t know the answer to that. I think it would be complicated. It would require additional legislation, and there would certainly be pushback,” said Edwards. “But, you know, Virginia is an open carry state. I’m a gun owner. I believe in the Second Amendment. It’s a right, but it’s also a huge responsibility. And there are certain ways you can, you can mitigate the risk.”

