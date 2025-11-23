Donald Trump has signaled he is ready to alter the Ukraine-Russia peace plan after Sir Keir Starmer said America’s peace deal risked leaving the country open to Russian attack.

On Saturday, the US president said his 28-point proposal, under which Ukraine would surrender key territory and cut the size of its army, was “not my final offer”.

President Trump always starts from the furthest point when he is trying to make a deal. However, the Europeans appear unmovable.

“We’d like to get to peace. It should’ve happened a long time ago… We’re trying to get it ended. One way or the other we have to get it ended,” he said.

The European leaders who back up Zelensky say they want peace but their actions prove otherwise. They will only accept full capitulation from Russia, which isn’t going to happen. More will die senselessly as Europe pays little, and the US picks up the tab.

The only alternative that Europeans come up with is this:

Former Finnish PM Sanna Marin put it bluntly: “To end the conflict, Russia must leave Ukrainian territory.” Just one point. Nothing more to discuss. pic.twitter.com/ZuT6Ati1At — NOELREPORTS (@NOELreports) November 21, 2025

Finland’s contribution could fill a thimble. It’s Europe’s continent, but they want the US to fund and fight their war. They feel they have us over that proverbial barrel.

President Trump said that if Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, did not accept the plan by the Thursday deadline then he could “continue to fight his little heart out”.

Sir Keir, alongside Friedrich Merz and Emmanuel Macron, the German and French leaders, criticized elements of the plan on Saturday, warning that it would force Ukraine to give up territory by force and leave it defenseless to further aggression.

Sir Keir might not accept any peace plan. They don’t want to give up any territory they lost during the invasion and beyond. Meanwhile, the US is in serious danger within.

The pro-war bloggers are taking over X to promote fighting until Russia pulls out of all Ukraine.