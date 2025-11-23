Eric Swalwell Wants to “Max Out Democracy” with Voting by Phone

Rep. Eric Swalwell wants voting by phone which would obviously be to completely corrupt US elections. That would eliminate all voter ID and probably allow illegal aliens to vote. One must wonder if FangFang gave him the suggestion.

The California Democrat from the 14th district is running for Governor to replace the termed-out Gavin Newsom. Newsom is now infamous for letting the Palisades. burn up and not allowing it to be rebuilt.

Max Out Democracy So Everyone Can Vote

Swalwell told CNN that voting should be virtual. He insists that voting is like making healthcare appointments and going to the bank, and claims it will be secure. No one should ever have to stand on line to vote, he says, and it’s maxing out democracy [by destroying it].

“I want us to be able to vote by phone. I think every Californian by phone, yeah, if we can do our taxes, do our, you know, our, make our health care appointments, you know, make, essentially your, do your banking online, you should be able to vote by phone.

“Make it safe, make it secure. But it’s actually already happening all over the United States. I want us to be a blue state that doesn’t do just a little bit better than like Georgia or Alabama when it comes to like voting access. I want us to max out democracy, also, as it relates to democracy.

“If you wait in line for 30 minutes or more, if you do want to vote in person, I think you should find every county for every minute that a person has to wait longer. We have to be better, not just a little bit better, than the other states.

“The DMV. I don’t think Californians should have to go in person to the DMV anymore. I think we can do that virtually. I think you you can have the DMV employees do it virtually, but that’s a lot of real estate. Is that the most popular position we can modernize the state, and I look forward to bringing these ideas to Californians.”

If it’s too much trouble to vote in person, maybe you aren’t much of an American.

Who can forget how Swalwell saw Russians in every voting booth: