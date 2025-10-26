NYC Will Soon See Pop-Up Islamist Conversion Stalls Like the UK

According to The London Times, Zohran Mamdani is being mentored by Sadiq Khan who has Islamized London. At the same time, Zohran has made clear he is not going to be assimilated. Believe him. As a consequence, will New York City soon see changes like pop up conversion stalls as we see in the UK? I predict it will happen and much worse.

Consider the UK a Cautionary Tale

There are pop up stalls everywhere in the UK to convert the public to Islam. This one was spotted in Glasgow.

It is all part of the conquest These should be banned

Islam is not a religion of peace. At some point, if you don’t convert, they’ll destroy you. It stands for the subjugation of women and children. It’s not even a religion. It’s a spiritual, political, social and financial way of life that amounts to tyranny.

In UK they shove Islam down your throat on every corner with their lighter western Quran versions pic.twitter.com/jY7oaHf7WF — Bob (@Shariakill) October 23, 2025

This is Zohran: