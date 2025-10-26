The AI Ad That Infuriated the Mamdani Supporters

I leave you with an AI ad by Andrew Cuomo attacking his mayoral competitor Zohran Mamdani. Sentinel is not a Cuomo fan, but this ad is 100% accurate, and it’s good.

Unfortunately, Cuomo took it down very quickly as it went viral because the left and the Zohran Mamdani allies called it horrific, fear mongering, an act of desperation, career killing, and racist.

The ad isn’t racist or any of the above. Every suggestion and quote is accurate. That’s what they don’t like.

As usual the Mamdani-ites are pretending they are victims.