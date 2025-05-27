Woke Sky News Might Be Knocked Off Soon by Popular Demand

By
M Dowling
-
1
7

Sky News is a British free-to-air television news channel, live stream news network and news organization. Sky News is distributed via an English-language radio news service, and through online channels. It is owned by Sky Group, a division of woke Comcast. It’s also called Royal Television.

After losing more than £70 million in one year of woke lies and bias, it appears Sky News will finally have to shut down.

An X user shared some of their top hits.

Or the time the Sky News reporter asked the girlfriend of a serial killer if she thought he might not have killed people if they had a better sex life. Watch:


You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news:

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
MicahStone
MicahStone
31 seconds ago

“Woke Sky News Might Be Knocked Off Soon by Popular Demand. It is owned by Sky Group, a division of woke Comcast.”
— IF IT DIDN’T ENJOY MONOPOLY STATUS IN MANY AMERICAN COMMUNITIES, WOKE-JOKE COMCAST WOULD CERTAINLY SUFFER THE SAME FATE—AS WOULD THEIR OTHER GARBAGE: MSNBC & NBC. !!!
(CLICK ON GRAPHIC FOR FULL SIZE)

COMCAST-MSNBC-3
0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz