Sky News is a British free-to-air television news channel, live stream news network and news organization. Sky News is distributed via an English-language radio news service, and through online channels. It is owned by Sky Group, a division of woke Comcast. It’s also called Royal Television.

After losing more than £70 million in one year of woke lies and bias, it appears Sky News will finally have to shut down.

An X user shared some of their top hits.

Of course who can forget the time Sky News Presenter Kay Burley asked what’s wrong with President Biden’s head? “It looks like he’s walked into a door” It was Ash Wednesday pic.twitter.com/XxNfgAmoi3 — Basil the Great (@Basil_TGMD) May 26, 2025

Or that time she made Peter Andre cry. He was told he could promote his new tour but she first decided to drop the news on him he might be losing his kids in court pic.twitter.com/XrRT4hlotZ — Basil the Great (@Basil_TGMD) May 26, 2025

Or the time the Sky News reporter asked the girlfriend of a serial killer if she thought he might not have killed people if they had a better sex life. Watch:

The time Sky News presenter Adam Boulton absolutely lost it with fellow presenter Beth Rigby “SIT DOWN THERE STOP F**KING AROUND” pic.twitter.com/0yKM699ETn — Basil the Great (@Basil_TGMD) May 26, 2025

This is when Tommy Robinson EXPOSED Sky News for the charlatans they are. They edited an interview to make it look like he said something he didn’t, this time though, he recorded the interview and showed the truth. pic.twitter.com/99cPdj7PNJ — Basil the Great (@Basil_TGMD) May 26, 2025

I’ll never forget the time they gave Sadiq Khan the opportunity to gloat that he was in control of policing in London and politicians can’t tell him what to do ‍♀️https://t.co/icX1rXo6Vo — ✨ Claire ✨ (@Calamity_clr) May 27, 2025

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email