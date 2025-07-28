WSJ Poll: Almost No One Likes Dems But Prefers Them in Congress

A Wall Street Journal poll published on Friday shows the Democratic Party’s image has deteriorated to its lowest point in over three decades according to the newspaper’s records that date back to 1990.

Only 8 percent of registered voters said they view the Democratic Party “very favorably,” while 63 percent said it’s out of touch with the everyday concerns of Americans. In contrast, Republicans are now trusted more on key issues like the economy, immigration and crime.

The poll, which surveyed 1,500 registered voters between July 16-20, found Republicans have taken the lead on eight of 10 issues tested.

Although Trump remains a polarizing figure, the data suggests that voters are increasingly viewing the party as ineffective on core issues like inflation, border security, and crime.

According to the Journal’s poll, Democrats now face a net favorability of -30 points, with only one-third of voters expressing any positive sentiment toward the party. This marks the worst performance for Democrats in the newspaper’s polling history to date.

The only policy areas where Democrats outperform Republicans in the poll are health care and vaccine policy. They want “free” healthcare.

With all that, 46 percent of voters say they would back a Democrat for Congress if an election were held today, compared to 43 percent who would support a Republican.

So, no one likes Democrats any more but most will vote them into Congress.