Obama Phone CEO Goes to Prison, Must Pay $128M for Cheating

The owner of a Florida telecommunications firm was sentenced to five years in prison. He also has to pay a $128 million fine after pleading guilty to stealing from the federal program known as the “Obama phone.” The program provided discounted phone services and free phones to low-income customers.

The GAO uncovered massive fraud in the program. Not a shock to anyone given how it was administered without oversight in a rushed manner to get votes.

Q Link Wireless LLC and its 51-year-old CEO Issa Asad both pleaded guilty last year to conspiring to commit wire fraud and to steal government money from the Lifeline program, the Department of Justice announced.

Under the plea deals, Asad and Q Link agreed to pay nearly $110 million in restitution to the Federal Communications Commission. Asad also paid a criminal penalty of nearly $17.5 million for income received from Q Link’s phone services scheme.

Asad also paid more than $1.7 million in restitution to the Small Business Administration for laundering loan proceeds that his company received from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) during the pandemic.

The PPP was also subject to massive fraud.

Obama vastly expanded it without the necessary protections. Every program Democrats implement is filled with fraud because they do it in a slipshod way without safeguards protecting the taxpayer’s money.