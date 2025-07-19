WSJ Reporter Smearing DJT Has a Damning Connection

Can we now call the Wall Street Journal a tabloid? Publishing a garbage story about an unbelievable drawing and not even checking the original has to be a new low in journalism. Maybe we will start seeing them near the register at the supermarket counter with the Enquirer.

One of the reporters is tied to Fusion GPS!

Real Clear Politics National Political Correspondent Susan Crabtree found a stunning connection to the reporter behind this latest hit piece, Joe Palazzolo, and the notorious Fusion GPS. Fusion GPS, founded by Glenn Simpson, is the shadowy organization that funded Hillary Clinton and the DNC to create the Russia collusion hoax out of whole cloth.

Reporter Joe Palazzolo once worked for Main Justice, which is owned by Glenn Simpson’s wife. Fusion manufactured the debunked Steele Dossier. The Dirty Dossier was weaponized by the Obama administration, including Barack Obama, and used to smear President Trump. They seriously damaged his first years in the presidency.

The American left will do anything to maintain power.

Even Michael Cohen doesn’t believe the smear.

Trump hater Michael Cohen says in his 13 years of working alongside Trump, he has not once ever seen Trump doodle. He doesn’t think he can doodle, and never heard him mention Epstein.

The comment from Cohen comes after the Wall Street Journal accused Trump of drawing a picture for Jeffrey Epstein in 2003.

“During that 13 year time period, I never heard Trump mention Jeffrey Epstein…” Cohen said earlier in the interview.

“Over 13 years of being by the man’s side, I have never once seen him doodle. I never saw him draw a picture. In fact, I would be very shocked if Donald Trump actually can doodle.”

NEW: Trump hater Michael Cohen says in his 13 years of working alongside Trump, he has not once ever seen Trump doodle. The comment from Cohen comes after the Wall Street Journal accused Trump of drawing a picture for Jeffrey Epstein in 2003. “During that 13 year time period, I… pic.twitter.com/VTmul8PqwF — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 18, 2025

Smerconish slammed the Wall Street Journal.

Even Michael Smerconish slammed the Wall Street Journal for the ridiculous way it was handled. They don’t have the letter. Who authenticated this thing. There is no way I can see Trump doing this.