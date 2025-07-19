Oppression News! They’re Trying to Silence Jamie Lee Curtis

Poor Jamie Lee Curtis! She is worried about being silenced. Oh, is that like the way the right was silenced for years? Jamie is far left and she could run out of leftist networks running propaganda day and night with the cancellation of Colbert and the teeny defunding of NPR.

CBS News said they canceled Colbert because they are losing $40 to $50 million a year on the show. It wasn’t political. As for NPR, the CEO kept saying the 1% funding wasn’t a big problem.

Jamie’s father tried to pick me up when I was a stewardess. His new, latest wife was at the baggage counter at the time, about six feet away. Her father was lacking in character.