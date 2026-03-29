WTH! Curtis Sliwa and Zohran Mamdani Team Up for an Unfunny Skit

Greg Kelly now believes Curtis Sliwa and Zohran Mamdani are friends and co-conspirators. He is basing it on an absolutely awful, unfunny skit in which they discuss destroying old political dynasties while emphasizing the need for change.

Cat-obsessed Sliwa and Zohran teamed up in a pre-recorded video at this year’s Inner Circle show—a musical political parody for charity. In the skit, Sliwa is giving Mamdani an allergy shot so he can finally live with a kitty at Gracie Mansion.

The skit spoofed the fact that Mamdani, who is allergic to cats, is actually getting a series of allergy shots so he and his cat-loving wife, Rama Duwajii, can bring a pet into their new mayoral digs. It was a real effort to appear normal, but neither of them is.

Sliwa oddly said he buys a new beret every time he’s anxious. The bizarre nonsense continues for a minute and twenty-three seconds, which is a minute and twenty-three seconds too long.

Republicans say he betrayed them. They are still angry that he didn’t drop out of the race.

Curtis Sliwa, who ran for New York City mayor as a Republican, wouldn’t drop out of the race despite all the obvious signs that he was only splitting the ticket. The one thing that was odd from the beginning of the campaign season to the end was that he didn’t criticize Zohran Mamdani. That was despite the fact that he was leading in the race. Sliwa only attacked Andrew Cuomo.

Sliwa—who is already planning to seek the GOP’s mayoral nomination for 2029—stressed he is not close to the Democratic Socialists of America darling mayor. He runs for mayor regularly and loses while polling in single digits.

“That’s the only contact I’ve had with Zohran since the election,” Sliwa said.

Greg Kelly thinks he colluded with Zohran.

Sliwa lives in a one-bedroom apartment with a bunch of cats and his cat-lady wife.