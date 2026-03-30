Chip Roy Blasts the Muslim Brotherhood Takeover in Texas

Chip Roy blasted Muslim advocacy organizations in an interview with Texas Politics, following a decision by the Houston City Council to designate March 15 as the “International Day to Combat Islamophobia.”

Houston is another Democrat enclave.

The designation, driven by the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), is allegedly the result of rising reports of Islamophobia.

Roy is running for attorney general. He plans to stop the jihad.

“It just means we’re over the target,” said Roy when asked about CAIR labeling his efforts as discriminatory. “They know what they’re up to and they don’t want any of us calling them out.”

“I think the Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR are massively intertwined… virtually every one of these Muslim groups throughout the United States,” said Roy, adding that he believes nonprofit and NGO networks are playing a major role in shaping political and cultural debates.

“We need to open up all their books… pull their charters and work to stop these organizations from what they’re doing,” said Roy.

He concluded by claiming that such groups are “carrying out essentially a not-so-quiet jihad against the West.”

Gov. Abbott labeled CAIR and the Muslim Brotherhood as foreign terrorist organizations, but nothing happens to them. Some believe that Islamophobia is a fraud invented to silence opposition.

The Muslim Brotherhood Takeover

Watch this CAIR/Muslim Brotherhood conference where this speaker talks about taking over Congress. Democrats won’t have to worry about the democracy any longer. We will have an Islamic theocracy.

Democrats don’t like Christians, but authoritarian theocracies are okay.