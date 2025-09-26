WTH? ICE Detains Armed Illegal Alien Supt. of Largest Iowa School

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested Superintendent of Des Moines, Iowa Schools Ian Andre Roberts, an illegal migrant from Guyana. Immigration officials issued Roberts a deportation order in May 2024.

He was making $300,000 a year.

He is being held at the Pottawattamie County Jail, according to federal and Iowa officials.

The school pretended they didn’t know why he was being detained.

“This action follows Dr. Ian Roberts being detained by Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents this morning. We have no confirmed information as to why Dr. Roberts is being detained or the next potential steps,” the district’s press release said.

“Our priority is to provide a safe, secure and outstanding education for all students and to support our students, families, and employees,” Norris wrote in a letter to the school community. “The Board has the highest confidence in Mr. Smith’s leadership at this time. We know you have many questions, and we will provide updates as we learn more confirmed information.”

“Dr. Roberts has been a trusted partner, a dedicated advocate for equity, and an unwavering supporter of families and youth in Polk County,” the statement posted to Facebook read. His contributions to both The Directors Council and the wider community are immeasurable, and we stand with him during this uncertain moment.”

Reports say Roberts fled from agents, but they later found him armed with both a knife and a gun.

Roberts began serving as superintendent in July 2023, after previously working as interim superintendent during the 2022–23 school year.” Before that he worked in districts in the Bronx, and elsewhere.

He came on a student visa in 1999 and never went home. He attended St. John’s University. Before that, he was a member of the Guyana Olympic team for track and field.

DHS Responds

Tricia McLaughlin, a spokeswoman for the Department of Homeland Security, confirmed Roberts’ detention and said a court had issued a “final order of removal” for Roberts’ deportation in May 2024. Roberts was born in Guyana, a country in South America, according to ICE and interviews he has given previously.

Police arrested Roberts in 2020 on a weapons charge, adding to his record long before this latest scandal.