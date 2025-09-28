Monster of Southport Kills 3, Injures 8, Flees in a Boat

Just before 10 pm last night, an individual shot into a restaurant in Southport North Carolina. The restaurant sits on the seaside 50 miles east-northeast of Myrtle Beach.

At least three people who went out for a pleasant dinner by the water are dead, and multiple victims are injured. The gunman fled by boat.

It is a tragic night.

The Coast Guard and other law enforcement vessels went in pursuit. The shooting took place at the Southport Yacht Basin. The Wilmington Star News reported that a boat pulled up to the American Fish Company restaurant and fired into the crowd then the boat took off.

Around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, a boat with a single occupant was traveling the Cape Fear River when it paused briefly at the American Fish Company dock, and then the shooter fired into the crowd, Ketchum said. The boat fled up the Intracoastal Waterway, she said.

As of 11:30 p.m., a person of interest was being questioned. During a press conference around 1 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 28, Southport Police Chief Todd Coring said officials were working two crime scenes — one where the shooting took place in Southport and one where a person of interest was being questioned on Oak Island.

He said it’s too early to say what the motive might have been. He added that extra police patrol has been called into Southport.

Around 1:40 a.m., the town of Oak Island released a statement. According to the news release, around 10 p.m., the U.S. Coast Guard observed a single individual matching the identity of the shooter, loading their boat up at the public boat ramp at NE 55th Street on Oak Island. The Coast Guard crew detained the suspect who is now being held by the Oak Island Police Department and will be turned over to the Southport Police Department for questioning. The State Bureau of Investigation is assisting.

The man’s name has been bandied about but we can’t post it until the police confirm.

There is no known credible threat at this time.

BREAKING: shooting in Southport, North Carolina. A boat reportedly pulled up to a restaurant and someone on the boat shot into the crowd. Reports say 3 dead, nearly a dozen injured. The boat fled the scene. No suspect in custody yet. pic.twitter.com/K2miA0Y2sF — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 28, 2025