X Account of MN Workers Claiming Walz Hid Fraud Is Suspended

Allegedly, whistleblowers inside the Minnesota Department of Human Services say fraud has likely exceeded $6.5 billion since Tim Walz became governor.

Despite repeated warnings about the rampant fraud overtaking our state, Walz has allegedly done virtually nothing to stop it.

An account titled Minnesota Department of Human Service Employees claimed Gov. Tim Walz allowed a “massive fraud” scandal to unfold. Instead of handling the problem, he allegedly retaliated against their whistleblowers.

X suspended the account so something is wrong with the account or the report. Obviously, the Walz government didn’t okay the comments.

The scandal is the fraud committed by Somalis living in Minnesota. According to the X account report, Walz covered it up, protecting the criminals.

Over $1 billion in taxpayers’ money was fleeced by dozens of scammers in Minnesota’s Feeding Our Future fraud scandal, the largest known COVID-19 fraud case in the country.

This was supposed to go to those in need. It’s like stealing from a poor box.

“Tim Walz is 100% responsible for massive fraud in Minnesota,” the account said. “We let Tim Walz know of fraud early on, hoping for a partnership in stopping fraud but no, we got the opposite response,” said the Minnesota DHS employees’ X account on Saturday.

“Tim Walz systematically retaliated against whistleblowers using monitoring, threats, repression, and did his best to discredit fraud reports. Instead of partnership, we got the full weight of retaliation,” the account charged.

“It’s scary, isolating and left us wondering who we can turn to.”

The department represents 480 employees but it could be one person posting the information. That doesn’t mean it is inaccurate.

Just last week, the Justice Department prosecuted the 78th defendant in what prosecutors have dubbed the Feeding Our Future fraud scheme. At least 59 people have been convicted so far.

“As staff, we firsthand witnessed and observed fraud happening yet we were shutdown, reassigned and told to keep quiet,” the Minnesota DHS employees’ X account alleged.