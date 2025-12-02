Honduran Socialists Stop the Election as 2 Conservatives Lead

The LIBRE party’s radical Socialist Rixi Moncada, who currently rules Honduras, didn’t get enough votes to win the Presidential race.

Two other candidates, both conservative, are in a tight race vying for the position. One candidate was endorsed by President Trump, Nasry Asfura. He has a narrow lead over his rival, Salvador Nasralla.

However, there is a potential case of election fraud arising.

THE STORY

Honduras held its presidential election on November 30th. Trump-backed anti-crime candidate Nasry “Tito” Asfura reportedly holds a slight lead over Salvador Nasralla, another conservative.

The National Electoral Commission abruptly stopped counting at midnight with only 47% of votes tallied. Reports indicate the socialist government deployed military forces to close ballot boxes and expel international observers.

Right Angle News reports:

BREAKING – The socialist government of Honduras has sent its military to force the closure of ballot boxes and expel international observers after Trump-backed anti-crime presidential candidate Nasry Asfura won. pic.twitter.com/8xf27SoMEY — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) December 1, 2025

Trump responded fiercely:

“Looks like Honduras is trying to change the results of their Presidential Election. If they do, there will be hell to pay! It is imperative that the Commission finish counting the Votes. Hundreds of thousands of Hondurans must have their Votes counted. Democracy must prevail!”