X Fires Up: Trump Defends Brigitte Macron, Slamming Candace Owens

President Trump criticized Candace Owens for pushing unverified conspiracy theories that Brigitte Macron was born male, calling the attack ‘despicable’. He linked to a fake Time cover, as you can see below. He called her an “extremely low IQ” individual.

I think she’s actually clever, malevolently so.

The ‘conservative’ influencers are now battling each other on social media. Does anyone care?

President Trump used to think she was a “very smart thinker.’ However, she has changed her style and loyalties drastically once again. We were all warned she was radical left, but she claimed to have been won over by conservatives. Now, she once again serves the left and conspiracy theorists.

There is zero evidence that Brigitte Macron is a trans woman. The Macrons are suing Candace after begging her to stop. I don’t see how they lose.

He posted the picture I sent him on Truth Social Yah Boy did it!! pic.twitter.com/hgjLXX0WjS — 0HOUR1 (@0hour1) April 24, 2026



Carrie Prejean Boller, whose claim to fame is saying marriage is between a man and a woman, and her leaked sex tape, is ripping the president online. Others are calling him a racist for the fake Time cover where Owens looks thuggish. The left is going wild, attacking the president.

No response from Candace yet.

President Trump is being Trump with his responses, and I don’t like the meme, but Candace’s attacks on Brigitte have been cruel. What she has done to Erika Kirk is even worse. Having been widowed myself, I find her unforgivable.