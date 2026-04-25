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Home Home Shooting at Endeavor Swedish Hospital, One Officer Dead, Another in Critical Condition

Shooting at Endeavor Swedish Hospital, One Officer Dead, Another in Critical Condition

By
M Dowling
-
0
42

A shooting this morning at Endeavor Swedish Hospital in Chicago involved a prisoner, who reportedly shot two officers. One police officer is deceased and the other is in critical condition.

The suspect is in custody.

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