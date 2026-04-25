Shooting at Endeavor Swedish Hospital, One Officer Dead, Another in Critical Condition

A shooting this morning at Endeavor Swedish Hospital in Chicago involved a prisoner, who reportedly shot two officers. One police officer is deceased and the other is in critical condition.
The suspect is in custody.
Arround 11 am, a gunman was reported at Endeavor Swedish Hospital in Chicago.
2 police officers are injured. The alleged shooter appears to have leads on his chest, indicating he was likely a patient.
There is *no active threat* according to internal Endeavor communications. pic.twitter.com/Jc5njfGumd
— 🩺 Dr. Napervillain Bunny🐰 (@Type07Safety) April 25, 2026