X Posts You Must See Today

The hotline for trafficked children set up by the former Trafficker-in-Chief Joe Biden left 65,000 calls unanswered. One little boy was being molested every night.

HOLY SHLIT. The Biden administration set up a hotline for unaccompanied migrant children to report safety issues with sponsors. 65,000 calls went UNANSWERED. Only ONE person was reportedly assigned to take the calls. pic.twitter.com/QzJ0d0MCjl — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 23, 2025

2. Some of the assorted monsters allowed into the country:

BREAKING: ICE just arrested 243 illegals in massive Denver raid The operation caught gang members, m*rderers, human traffickers, s*x offenders, p*dos, fentanyl dealers, burglars, and MANY DUI’s. pic.twitter.com/kIjjFEDdw7 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 23, 2025

3. It’s all free. Just call 1-800-Medicaid.

American showing she was able to “call Medicaid” and be sent a huge box full of supplies for free Medicaid is supposed to be a last resort health insurance program for the most vulnerable people in our society. Now it’s turned into more random “free stuff” than any other program… pic.twitter.com/igTJa3sM0N — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) July 24, 2025

4. Colbert is asking to be fired, and his audience is comprised of kooks:

Colbert could have ridden out his last year to ensure his crew got paid and had time to find new jobs but instead he’s going to force CBS to fire him and his crew. His “cred” as a crazy leftist is all he cares about. I’m hearing he even has thoughts of running for office himself. https://t.co/Itp1MvpP9y — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) July 24, 2025

5. The Democrats love having this guy in the party:

He should be stripped of all access to intelligence. https://t.co/ZuyLTDBgGR — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) July 24, 2025

6. Hillary was on a heavy daily dose of tranqs because she suffered from psycho-emotional issues characterized by fits of uncontrolled fits of anger, aggression and cheerfulness? Check√

The original tweet https://t.co/l1L7gje4yN — Jack Poso (@JackPosobiec) July 23, 2025

NEW: DNI Tulsi Gabbard suggests Hillary Clinton took tranquilizers amid her “psycho emotional problems.” Hillary’s manic behavior included unexplained bouts of joy and “uncontrolled fits of anger,” DNC emails reveal, per Gabbard.pic.twitter.com/7spPeVZt7F — Resist the Mainstream (@ResisttheMS) July 23, 2025

NOWWW it all makes sense. “Hillary’s psycho-emotional problems, uncontrolled fits of anger, aggression, and cheerfulness and that then-Secretary Clinton was allegedly on a daily regiment of heavy tranquilizers” ENJOY THE SHOW PAIN @HillaryClinton Dave pic.twitter.com/JePXBVUGKa — Jack Straw (@JackStr42679640) July 24, 2025

7. Accidentally honest:

That’s quite the thing to admit https://t.co/hkuJruYgGM — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 23, 2025

8. The victim is OK!

The factory of sadness never stops. https://t.co/KQUxA4pz5N — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 24, 2025

9. Cut it loose.

Hot take: Continuing to dump tens of millions of dollars a year of taxpayer cash into this thing doesn’t become any better by slapping Melania Trump’s name on it. https://t.co/3i12uvzNbm — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 23, 2025

10. Do you miss her yet?

For context, this is the guy Kamala Harris invited to the White House while refusing to meet with the Afghanistan withdrawal Gold Star families. https://t.co/zPzoOeWKQn pic.twitter.com/0vNrYD9rQW — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 23, 2025

Bonus Xeet: