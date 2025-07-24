Court Throws Out $5M Arbitration Award Against Mike Lindell

A federal appeals court handed a victory Wednesday to Mike Lindell, ruling that the MyPillow founder doesn’t have to pay a $5 million award to a software engineer who disputed data that Lindell claims proves that China interfered in the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

The arbitration committee said he had to pay $5 million. Lindell was trying to prove 2020 election fraud. There was fraud. Perhaps he picked the wrong issue, I can’t say, but there was fraud as Sentinel documented repeatedly.

The 8th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that an arbitration panel overstepped its authority in 2023 when it awarded $5 million to the engineer, Robert Zeidman, of Las Vegas, who took Lindell up on his “Prove Mike Wrong Challenge.”

“It’s a great day for our country,” a jubilant Lindell said in an interview. “This is a big win. It opens the door to getting rid of these electronic voting machines and getting paper ballots, hand-counted.”

Last month, a jury ruled that Lindell defamed a former employee of a voting equipment company by accusing him of treason, and awarded $2.3 million in damages. He considered it a victory because My Pillow wasn’t found guilty. Lindell is appealing that case.

Mike Lindell’s take:

BREAKING: Mike Lindell Wins Appeal in $5M Election Data Challenge Case A federal appeals court has tossed out the $5 million arbitration ruling against @realMikeLindell, declaring the arbitrators overstepped their bounds by rewriting the terms of his 2021 Cyber Symposium… pic.twitter.com/xU1jei7XEm — LindellTV (@RealLindellTV) July 23, 2025

Mr. Zeidman’s take (by the way, he’s a Trump supporter):