Xi & Putin Chat About Organ Harvesting on Hot Mic

Reports of China harvesting the organs of prisoners and slaves lends more significance to a hot mic moment between Presidents Xi and Putin. They were caught talking about extending lifespans with organ transplants.

The two 72 year olds were ascending the Tiananmen rostrum for the massive World War II military propaganda parade when the mics picked up their conversation about organ harvesting.

“Earlier, people rarely lived to 70, but these days at 70 you are still a child,” Xi said through a translator in Russian.

“As biotechnology advances, human organs can be continuously transplanted, allowing us to become younger and younger, perhaps even achieve immortality,” Putin replied through his interpreter in Mandarin, gesturing with his fingers as he spoke.

“Predictions are that in this century, there’s a chance of living to 150,” Xi said off camera just before the audio faded.

Are they planning to transplant the brains too? The thought of a 120, 150 year old brain could be scary. Brains shrink with age.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) shook his head when he heard about the exchange Wednesday morning.

“I will tell you that we’ve heard some horrific stories of these organ transplants and all of this in China, that they take it from unwilling donors, OK, to put it mildly,” he told NTD, The Epoch Times’ sister media outlet, in a press briefing.

“The fact that they were caught in a hot mic … is very telling.”

“It tells you where their worldview is, in contrast to ours.”

Actually, it depends on whose world view you’re talking about. There are plenty of Americans who think the same way. Radical abortionists and gender ideologues have taught us that.

