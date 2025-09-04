We Can’t Take Guns Away from Transgender People

The Trump administration is reportedly considering an effort to ban transgender people from owning guns.

After a transgender Robert Westman, who changed his name to Robin, killed two children and injured 19 others in a Catholic Church during mass, President Trump’s DoJ is looking into ways to take gun rights from transgenders.

The report, which called the discussions preliminary, said one option would be to use President Donald Trump’s order barring trans people from serving in the military as a template for gun restrictions.

If this is true, there is no way this should even be considered. We don’t know that every transgender is mentally ill, and even if they are, which I doubt, most are not violent.

Gender dysphoria is not a reason to take away the Second Amendment from an entire group of people.

This is a slippery slope. What will the next group be? Conservatives, liberals, soldiers, divorced men?

I am grateful for many things President Trump is doing, but he can’t take guns away from people with gender dysphoria. A better plan is to make psychiatric care more available.

They have Red Flag laws and no one reported Robin Westman. More laws and tyrannical bans are not a solution.

Maybe this is a Trump effort to get the Democrats to defend gun rights. So far, it’s very effective.

As for the left, Stephen King thinks the trans didn’t do it, the gun did.