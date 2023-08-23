Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Plane Crashed with Him on It – Update with Video

Update: Yevgeny Prigozhin has died. It’s confirmed. Videos at the end. Some people believe he was shot down, but that’s pure conjecture.

The chef turned warrior is gone.

Yevgeny Prigozhin’s plane crashed. He is the founder of Russia’s Wagner group and was recently forgiven for his insurrectionist plot. He marched on Moscow but turned around.

This was a business jet traveling from the Russian capital to Saint Petersburg. TASS news agency said an investigation is ongoing. Ten people have died.

“The Embraer plane was flying out of Sheremetyevo to St. Petersburg. There were three crew and seven passengers on board. They all died,” an Emergencies Ministry official told TASS.

The crash happened near the village of Kuzhenkino in the northwestern Tver Region. Some Russian outlets have identified the plane as an Embraer Legacy 600, with the tail number RA-02795, which is believed to belong to Prigozhin. However, this was not confirmed by officials, RT reports.

The Russian federal air transport agency said Prighozhin’s name was on the passenger manifest.

We just posted a video of Priogozhin saying he was leading his group, seemingly, in Africa.

Sometimes, it looks like a missile is going up when, in fact, it’s not. That happened with Flight 800. Eyewitness sightings of a streak going toward the plane that looked like a missile could have been an optical illusion.


