Zelensky Demands At Least $1B a Month to Buy US Weapons

Ukrainian President Zelensky now insists on at least $1 billion a month to buy more weapons. Is anyone getting the impression that neither one of these two – Zelensky or Putin – want to end the war?

This is crazy. Zelensky calls all the shots, why? What hold does he have? We all know by now that Ukraine isn’t a democracy and Zelensky is a dictator so there’s that. Putin is relentless and a dictator. Do either of them care about their people?

It would be great if the US stopped selling weapons to kill people. I don’t want my taxes to pay for dead Ukrainians or Russians.

If Zelensky keeps pushing the Euro globalists for huge sums of money, they will be much more amenable to a peace agreement.

Zelensky likes to say he hasn’t won the war, but he also hasn’t lost. How much land and how many lives have to be lost before he admits he lost? It is very possible the Azovs won’t allow him to quit, in addition to the Euro globalists and WEFers.

NEW: Ukraine’s Zelenskyy says he needs no less than $1 BILLION per month to continue funding the war with Russia… You’re going to have to look elsewhere, buddy. American taxpayers’ wallets are CLOSED!pic.twitter.com/FlfATPP5ap — Suburban Black Man (@niceblackdude) August 25, 2025

Go away, Volodymyr!