Judge Xinis Blocks Deportation of Poster Boy Abrego Garcia

The so-called Maryland man Kilmar Abrego Garcia is an accused wife beater and an accused MS-13 trafficker. His wife filed complaints against him as a wife beater and two courts found him to be MS-13 member. He was also stopped by Tennessee law enforcement traveling three years ago with several male non-citizens who said they were vacationing but had no luggage. He also admitted that he worked for a notorious MS-13 trafficker.

He was recently sent to a prison in El Salvador. His deportation was challenged by the ACLU and other groups. Attorney General Pam Bondi agreed to take him back and then charged him with trafficking.

Since then a judge released him from confinement.

This morning, when he reported to Baltimore law enforcement as required, they took him into custody. Two days ago, they said that they had the intention of deporting him within 72 hours to Uganda.

Far-left U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis blocked his deportation to Uganda. The ACLU wants a long, drawn-out trial. If they get to keep him, it will affect other cases as well

Now for the update

Reportedly, the Trump administration offered Abrego a plea deal last week, his lawyers said in a Saturday court filing that was part of their efforts to get the charges in Tennessee dropped. They said the charges are “vindictive” and “selective” prosecution.

If Abrego pleads guilty to the federal charges out of Tennessee and serves time, he can be deported to Costa Rica. The Costa Rican government said he’d live as a free man there, according to the filing.

His attorney Sandoval-Moshenberg said his client would not be taking the plea deal because his client is not guilty.

“What they’re trying to do here is punish him. They’re trying to use the deportation system, and specifically, they’re trying to use which country they’re planning on deporting him to as a means of punishing him for exercising his constitutional rights,” Sandoval-Moshenberg said Saturday outside Abrego’s brother’s home in Maryland.

Abrego is here illegally, but he is the poster boy of the Democrat party’s objection to any deportations. They want almost no one deported. The ACLU wants no one deported and all the open borders groups, who joined the ACLU in their lawsuits, want no one deported.