Zelensky Rejects Peace, Demands the Impossible

Ukrainian president Vladimir Zelensky declared that Ukraine will not give up any territory. He has his own ‘peace’ plan that he will present. It takes out anything that qualifies as anti-Ukraine.

“Russia is insisting that we give up territories, but we don’t want to cede anything,” Zelensky said in an online press conference Monday, the AFP news agency reported.

“We have no legal right to do so, under Ukrainian law, our constitution and international law. And we don’t have any moral right either,” Zelensky said after leaving London, where he met with the leaders of the United Kingdom, France and Germany.

That’s fine if he wants to fight until more of his people die and he cedes more of their land, but the US needs to cut Ukraine loose at this point if we want to avoid World War. We mustn’t send our young people over to Ukraine to fight.

Russia already has about 20% or more of Ukraine and they’ll just keep it. They have most of the Donbas.

Zelensky spent the weekend with the UK, France, and German Presidents and others, and they poisoned the well. The Europeans want to be an active part of the negotiations while contributing nothing. They have pushed the US towards direct war, helped continue it, and constantly poked Russia. The goal is to get the US to send troops and funds to Ukraine to protect them.

However, they are not willing to fund the war. They plan to take out loans based on Russia’s frozen assets.

They can’t even defend their own countries.

Zelensky said the US wants a compromise and Ukraine does not. His peace plan removes “the anti-Ukrainian points.”

The three European leaders, the paper tigers, believe that the destiny of Ukraine is their destiny. They want to keep bossing everyone around.

On Monday, Zelensky said that the US had yet to reach an agreement on the future of Ukraine’s Donbas, which includes the regions of Donetsk and Luhansk.

He said Kyiv also wanted a separate agreement on security guarantees from Western allies, above all the US. “There is one question I — and all Ukrainians — want to get an answer to: If Russia again starts a war, what will our partners do,” Zelensky said. “There are questions that concern Europe — and we cannot decide for Europe. We need to discuss with Europe Ukraine’s membership in the EU, which is also part of security guarantees.”

In other words, nothing has changed. Zelensky wants to keep all the land and wants to be in NATO or some facsimile. He lost the war as everyone knew he would. The goal was always to get the US into the war.

Cut him loose.