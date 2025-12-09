Ilhan Omar Might Have Gotten Rich Lately

Ilhan Omar has a net worth between $6 million and $30 million and reportedly accrued that money in the past few years. She reported that figure.

According to SNOPES, Omar said that figure represents the net worth of businesses her husband is tied to but that isn’t his worth or hers. She said her husband receives a minimal income.

SNOPES:

In an emailed statement, Omar’s office called the claim “inaccurate” and a “right-wing smear campaign.”

“If reporters actually read the financial disclosure, they would clearly see that the income that was received did not exceed $15,000. The value range listed for the assets reflects the full cost assessment of the businesses, in which her husband is one of several partners, and does not reflect her husband’s individual share,” the statement said.

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) reported a net worth of up to $30 million in her latest financial disclosure — a document filed just months after the congresswoman dismissed claims she was a millionaire as “ridiculous” and “categorically false.”

The disclosure, filed in May, shows the far-left “Squad” lawmaker and her husband, Tim Mynett, experienced a roughly 3,500% increase in net worth last year, compared to 2023.

Newsmax’s Finnerty addressed it: