Zelensky Rethinks Bill Taking Over Anti-Corruption Agencies

M Dowling
There have been massive protests, mostly of youth in Kyiv, over President Zelensky’s signing of a bill for the government to take over the independent anti-corruption agencies. He claimed that Russia was influencing them and this step was necessary.

He is now reconsidering the bill.

The person who shared the clip above said it was over the war, but it’s not. It’s over the bill.

In a sudden turn of events, Zelenskyy posted a video on X in which he said, “Of course, everyone has heard what people are saying these days – on social media, to each other, on the streets. It’s not falling on deaf ears. We analyzed all concerns, all aspects of what needs to be changed and what needs to be stepped up.

“I will propose a bill to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine that will be the response. It will ensure the strength of the rule of law system, and there will be no Russian influence or interference in the activities of law enforcement. And very importantly – all the norms for the independence of anti-corruption institutions will be in place,” he said according to a translated version on the screen.

