Tulsi Gabbard Responds to Barack Obama’s Claim That the Report Is “Nonsense”

Former President Barack Obama issued a statement in response to his seeming conspiracy to destroy the will of the people in the 2016 election by destroying President Trump. He did not address the central questions.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard responded today. Watch below.

Obama’s Statement:

DNI Tulsi’s Response:

Lara Trump interviewed Tulsi Gabbard and asked her to respond to former President Obama’s comments that the documents and accusations are “nonsense” and “ridiculous.” The following is a partial transcript.

Tulsi’s response:

“It’s the art of deflection coming from former President Obama, as well as his friends who are still in Congress today, and Senator Warner and Congressman Jim Himes really, all basically saying that exact same statement, which doesn’t actually address the issue that was revealed in great detail in the over 100 documents that we released last week and the documents that we will be releasing later this week that point to the undeniable fact that you laid out in your introduction to this segment: is that the intelligence community had one assessment that Russia did not have the intent or capability to try to impact the outcome of the US election leading up to election day.

“The same assessment was made after Donald Trump was elected by the American people as president in 2016 defeating Hillary Clinton, and it wasn’t until after that pulled President’s daily brief document that you referenced, that the principles committee was called in the National Security Council, and President Obama then directed …DNI James Clapper, to lead the effort to create this new intelligence community assessment that detailed not if, but how Moscow attempted to influence the outcome of the US election.

“So this is the thing that I think people should pay attention to. Is neither the message from President Obama’s office, neither the statements coming from Democrats in Congress today and their friends in the propaganda media. None of them are addressing this fact that there was a shift, 180 degree shift, from the intelligence community’s assessment leading up to the election to the one that President Obama directed be produced after Donald Trump won the election that completely contradicted those assessments that had come previously.

“The second thing I want to address that’s very important, Laura, is that in the clip that you played, you saw John Brennan, James Clapper, James Comey stated with high confidence this January intelligence community assessment that they drafted at the direction of President Obama.

“The fact is that they used already discredited information like the Steele dossier. They knew it was discredited at that time, yet they used it as a source for this document that they claim to have high confidence in.

“They used intelligence that some of these intelligence community professionals rejected previously because of the lack of credibility and the lack of the ability to vet with any kind of confidence whether or not that information or intelligence was accurate and could be used for an assessment.

“There is a long laundry list of facts and intelligence reporting that directly contradict the statement coming from President Obama’s office and those who are trying to deflect away from what actually happened, which was after Donald Trump was elected. Led by President Obama, there was an effort to create a document that would serve as a foundation for what would be a years-long coup against President Trump.

“Therefore, trying to subvert the will of the American people, who sent him to the White House in 2016.”

She concluded by saying she will release more documents this week, and she has whistleblowers coming forward. They now have hope that Americans will see the light of day.

It has to be followed through to restore trust in our government.