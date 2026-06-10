Zohran Invited 1,000 Unscreened People to the Watch Party

Dolan canceled the watch party outside Madison Square Garden when he found out Zohran Mamdani gave away 1,000 tickets, and he didn’t have kind words for Commissioner Tisch either. The Garden will not put up the screens.

NY Post:

Dolan noted that Mamdani is not a Knicks fan.

Dolan made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon, ahead of the Knicks’ showdown with the San Antonio Spurs, after MSG blasted the city government for its decision to set up a security zone around the arena for the event.

“We’re not even putting up the screens,” Dolan said on WFAN Radio, taking shots at the democratic socialist mayor and NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch.

Dolan said Mamdani and Tisch were not experienced enough to handle a major event, which led to a myriad of security measures.

“We’re seeing a lot of fear from the mayor’s office, a lot of anxiety,” Jim Dolan said. “They’re sitting there trying to say, ‘Well, we’re big Knicks fans,’ but they’re not Knicks fans.

“He’s not a Knicks fan,” Dolan said in reference to Mamdani.

The crazed fans have been attacking the police. Police have to take this abuse and put their lives on the line. I can’t wait to see the misery the New York crazies inflict on us when the soccer crowd comes to town.

The out-of-control New Yorker mob, which includes a lot of gang members, will show up anyway.

As if the 1,000 invites after the riots over the past few days aren’t enough, Mamdani is planning a shindig of 50,000 in Central Park.

New York City is hosting a free World Cup Final watch party for 50,000 fans at Central Park’s Great Lawn on July 19. Presented by Global Citizen, the viewing party will be one of the largest in the world.

Kathy Hochul has signed on to this. It will most definitely put our police in danger. The Zohranistas can’t handle any riots so far. A riot with 50,000 is deeply concerning.

This is madness. New York City is a mess.

A Good Example

Look at what they are doing to the Spurs fan. They are trying to tear his shirt off his back, and someone is trying to set his hair on fire.

As if we needed any more evidence… This poor Spurs fan, man. You can see the look on his face when he turns around after someone tries to rip the jersey off – He’s incredibly nervous. And the person trying to light his hair on fire?! I’ve seen it all. Knicks fans are garbage 🗑️ pic.twitter.com/I1VMqOQyTj — Josh Reynolds (@JoshReynolds24) June 10, 2026

Oh, yeah, the 4th game should go great, and we can’t wait for the party of 50,000.