Zohran Mamdani’s Advisory of Communists & Radical Islamists

Zohran Mamdani is a Manchurian Candidate only he is out in the open. He is not hiding anything. The article notes the antisemitism more than once because we have a large Jewish population in New York City and 38% of them are going to vote for him.

At Zohran Mamdani’s rally last night, New York Governor Hochul made clear that Zohran is the future of the Democrat Party and they are going to “take back America.” Since the communists never had America, she is being rather dishonest. She wants to be in on the action as the party moves toward communism and radical Islamism.

Zohran is the future of the Democratic Party https://t.co/qwkBimPBby — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 27, 2025

Zohran’s father is a communist who hates America, blames Abraham Lincoln for Hitler’s decision to commit genocide. He has no evidence for that. He also blames the US for colonialism. He’s a rabid anti-Semite.

During his years at Bowdoin (2010-2014), Zohran Mamdani co-founded the school’s chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP). It is an anti-Israel advocacy group that supports the Hamas-inspired BDS movement.

In 2013, Bowdoin’s SJP chapter invited the radical Lebanese-American political science professor As’ad AbuKhalil, to address the student body.

The SJP supported murderess Rasmea Odeh.

His Advisory Circle Is Comprised of Communists and Radical Islamists

New York Immigration Coalition (NYIC) president Murad Awawdeh, an activist for a group with a long history of seeking to end “state support for detention, deportation, and mass incarceration.”

According to Awawdeh, illegal immigrants having access to taxpayer-funded healthcare is a right they “deserve.”

“SEEKING ASYLUM AT THE BORDER IS A LEGAL RIGHT,” Awawdeh posted on X in 2022. “ASYLUM SEEKERS ARE FLEEING FOR THEIR LIVES FROM VIOLENCE, PERSECUTION, & IMPACTS OF CLIMATE CHANGE. THE U.S. HAS A LEGAL OBLIGATION TO PROVIDE REFUGE.”

JUST IN ❖ Migrant advocates and asylum seekers gather in protest against Mayor Eric Adams’ push to suspend NYC’s “right to shelter” law. “Appalling, illegal, and against our legacy,” declared Murad Awawdeh, Exec. Director of the NY Immigration Coalition. Protestors staged a… pic.twitter.com/1XLo4xurUT — Hank™ (@HANKonX) November 17, 2023

NYIC has close ties to and has taken money from the Vera Institute for Justice, a group that received a significant amount of support in the form of contracts from the Biden administration to assist illegal immigrants in avoiding deportations. Additionally, NYIC has taken in $175,000 from the sprawling George Soros nonprofit network.

The Vera Project, a registered 501(c)(3) in Seattle, hosted the Seattle Anarchist Bookfair, which instructs its members to carry out violent attacks. The bookfair was attended and promoted by violent Antifa members. cc: @SecScottBessent https://t.co/uQK4D61SDw — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) October 21, 2025

Cea Weaver

Housing advocate Cea Weaver, part of Mamdani’s reported “brain trust,” is a member of the Democratic Socialists of America and advises the mayoral hopeful on housing issues, including Mamdani’s plan to “freeze” the rent, which has gotten strong pushback from many New Yorkers in the industry.

Weaver is also the former coalitions director of Housing Justice for All, a group that counts dozens of radical far-left groups as coalition members, including the Communist Party of the United States of America and the New York Young Communist League.

“Elect more Communists,” Weaver posted on social media in 2017, New York Post reported. “Seize private property,” Weaver posted in 2018.

Celia (Cea) Weaver, 36, Mamdani’s adviser on housing,

“Seize private property!” she tweeted in June 2018. “Private property including and kind of ESPECIALLY homeownership is a weapon of white supremacy,” Weaver wrote in August 2019. pic.twitter.com/ILbaNUVqtX — Mark Espinola (@Geostrategic777) September 3, 2025

Faiza Ali

Activist Faiza Ali, another member of Mamdani’s reported inner circle, formerly worked for the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), a group whose executive director, Nihad Awad, stated after Hamas’ Oct. 7 attacks that he was happy to see Gazans “breaking the siege” against the “occupying power” of Israel.

CAIR is banned in some Arab nations.

Linda Sarsour

Sarsour, a prominent anti-Israel activist who has long been labeled antisemitic, has faced criticism for lauding Minister Louis Farrakhan, objecting to the Jewish right to return to Israel, and even calling for “jihad” against President Trump in 2017. She later claimed she was calling only for nonviolent dissent.

How ‘antisemitic’ activist Linda Sarsour nurtured socialist Zohran Mamdani’s NYC mayoral bid https://t.co/G41l9gqPhp pic.twitter.com/TOaKg0MgtM — New York Post (@nypost) October 25, 2025

Maya Handa

Maya Handa, a campaign manager reportedly part of the “growing circle” around Mamdani, was formerly a top advisor to former Democratic Rep. Jamaal Bowman who has a long history of anti-Israel controversy including last year when he defended the phrase “from the river to the sea,” which is widely interpreted as a call for the elimination of Israel.

Communist NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani has hired a new campaign manager, Maya Handa, who recently served as a senior advisor to fire drill lover and Israel-bashing former Rep. Jamaal Bowman. Seems like a good fit… pic.twitter.com/NmZ8AzttA5 — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) July 26, 2025

Morris Katz

Mamdani senior advisor Morris Katz, described by the New York Times as being one of two people in Mamdani’s “inner circle” and an “emissary” to the Jewish community to counteract skeptical pro-Israel voters, has been critical of Israel on social media.

Far-left Katz has previously said the existential threat to Israel’s existence is “not the Palestinians who’re being oppressed and denied basic human rights” but rather Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Katz also amplified a quote from Mamdani saying that Democrats supporting a ceasefire and an arms embargo are “rightfully outraged over Israel’s killing of over 40,000 Palestinians.”

