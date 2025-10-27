Gov. Newsom Will Probably Steal the Prop 50 Election

Gov. Gavin Newsom is irate over the DoJ sending monitors to oversee several districts during the casting of ballots when Prop 50 is decided. He even made the comment on at least two occasions that the federal government will likely have ICE present and it will chill voting. The only reason to be concerned about that is because Newsom’s administration lets illegal aliens vote.

It seems there is an even worse problem – online voter registration.

Forty-two states, Washington, D.C., Guam and the Virgin Islands offer online voter registration. States get to decide what proof you need to submit. In most cases, you will need either a driver’s license or a state ID to register to vote. If you do not have either of these, you may be able to provide other types of documentation, including a bank statement or utility bill. But the required documents you need to register vary by state.

You can register to vote in California online. According to Sheriff Withrow of San Joquin County, it’s based on the honor system. You do need a driver’s license or the last four numbers of the social security number. Since they are automatically registered with Motor Voter and illegals receive Social Security numbers, it does seem to be a very loosey goosey system.

They found a few who voted from outside the country, Pakistan to be exact, and some who voted outside the county. It would be difficult to find them all the way it’s set up. This goes on throughout California.

“The online voter registration system, it seems to be an honor system,” Sheriff Patrick Withrow said. “Anybody can put information in there to register to vote. All you have to do is click a box and say that you’re not lying, and then you’ll get an email from the Secretary of State or something in the mail saying, Thank you for registering to vote, and there you are once you’re on the voter rolls. Anytime an election comes around, guess what? You get mailed a ballot, right? You get mailed something to vote.”

Don’t forget, Gov. Newsom has banned asking for voter ID at polling places.

In June 2024, the same Sheriff found the following:

93 people registered w/ birthdate of 1850

4,144 voters registered over the age of 90 (there’s only 10.3k residents over 80 in that county…this number would drop off significantly at 90)

232 registered at local prisons

125 registered to a non-profit, NGO or business

300 voters with no first name

110 potential double voters – same name, DOB, and address but different Voter ID numbers Registered voter named Jesus Christ

Multiply that by all the corrupt counties in blue areas.