Zohran Says This Proves Racism, It Doesn’t

In the politics of an irrational race war, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is the leader. He came up with manipulated research, based on disparate outcomes. As a result, he has decided that whites are unfairly financially better off than people of color. He never mentions other important factors like drugs and gangs, which he and his law enforcers ignore.

Outcomes do not prove racism. People who get educated and work hard can do well. Our Constitution provides equal opportunity, not equal outcomes, and does not employ communist wealth-redistribution principles.

Watch:



Clip via Professor Nicholas Giordano

We had better insist on educating our children or doing it ourselves.