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Home Home Iran Is in Dire Straits Literally and Figuratively

Iran Is in Dire Straits Literally and Figuratively

By
M Dowling
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The blockade of Iranian ports is holding, with ships not heading for the Iranian ports allowed to pass through. Iranian tankers have tried to avoid the blockade and were turned back.
Iran has to worry about full tankers and wells possibly collapsing. They either negotiate a deal or the regime will be gone.

Additionally, Iran made a mistake bombing the Gulf nations. Many of the regime leaders have parked their money in countries like Saudi Arabia, and those nations are opening their books to the United States to sanction those leaders, freezing their funds.

President Pezeshkian was extremely concerned that the US delegation left Islamabad without making a counterproposal. He said the economy could collapse in two weeks.

Desperate Democrats and Rand Paul tried to stop the Iran war in the middle of the war based on the probably unconstitutional War Powers Act. The effort failed to pass in the Senate. Other Democrats want to impeach Secretary Hegseth for war crimes. They’re flailing about.

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