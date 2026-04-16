Iran Is in Dire Straits Literally and Figuratively

The blockade of Iranian ports is holding, with ships not heading for the Iranian ports allowed to pass through. Iranian tankers have tried to avoid the blockade and were turned back.

Iran has to worry about full tankers and wells possibly collapsing. They either negotiate a deal or the regime will be gone.

Additionally, Iran made a mistake bombing the Gulf nations. Many of the regime leaders have parked their money in countries like Saudi Arabia, and those nations are opening their books to the United States to sanction those leaders, freezing their funds.

. : ’ ’ Scott Bessent just revealed the financial stranglehold tightening around Iran’s regime. “… pic.twitter.com/72PBotjKVX — M.A. Rothman (@MichaelARothman) April 15, 2026

President Pezeshkian was extremely concerned that the US delegation left Islamabad without making a counterproposal. He said the economy could collapse in two weeks.

Breaking: Channel 14's @DBalazada reports that President Pezeshkian had a nervous breakdown after the delegation returned from Islamabad without a deal, as the economy is on the verge of collapse and he believes everyone will blame him pic.twitter.com/30bbboaGq4 — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) April 14, 2026

Desperate Democrats and Rand Paul tried to stop the Iran war in the middle of the war based on the probably unconstitutional War Powers Act. The effort failed to pass in the Senate. Other Democrats want to impeach Secretary Hegseth for war crimes. They’re flailing about.