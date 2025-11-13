Zohran Tells NBC How He Will Stop Trump Deportations

Ugandan New York City Mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani tells NBC News’ Allan Smith how he would “protect” New Yorkers from a potential immigration enforcement action ordered by President Donald Trump.

Let us not forget that Zohran’s mother said he does not identify as American but as a Ugandan Indian.

That will include a lot of Tren de Aragua and MS-13 because the city is full of them.

His big idea is to sue the administration.

Zohran claimed Trump sent in a large team to Canal Street to “terrorize New Yorkers.” Canal Street is a hellhole of crime with warlords and violent criminals selling knock-offs and stolen goods, and dealing drugs. The raid was after specific wanted criminals who they captured. They left the rest of the illegals.

Protected Canal Street criminals:

ICE just raided Canal St in NYC:

Here is a video of some of the migrants who illegally sell on Canal St These are the drug dealers and illegal counterfeit sellers people are mad about being deported pic.twitter.com/X3J35exOhP — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) October 21, 2025

As promised on the campaign trail, he won’t allow the NYPD to cooperate with the President. He will show the President what they stand for, proud of their sanctuary city. The Ugandan claims he stands on prinicple.

The sanctuary is for criminals.

He said that he has the “coalition” to fight Donald Trump with Letitia James and Kathy Hochul. What a team of corrupt people trying to keep New Yorkers unsafe.

I hope the right people get what they deerve, but it never works that way, does it?