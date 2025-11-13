Americans Aren’t Talented Enough for Factory Jobs?

The H1-B program is back in the news. President Trump supports it, but many Americans do not. The President said we don’t have the talent in this country for the factory jobs. Will Cain jumped on that during his show.

Will Cain reported that “70% of H-1B visa holders come from India, and another 10-15% from China, with 80% of H-1B approvals are for entry and junio-level jobs!”

“That’s a little hard to stomach when we hear we’re not talented or skilled enough, when you consider most are entry-or-junior level.”

“And it’s definitely to the benefit of corporations, tech companies – that can hire foreign workers…trust me on this…cheaper than American workers.”

The Trump Labor Dept. is now launching nearly 200 investigations into H-1B abuse.

The manufacturing jobs have not returned, but all the investments he has lured to the US will eventually restore manufacturing jobs. Of course, all this depends on winning the war with our own American Left.

President Trump told Laura Ingraham last night that we don’t have the skilled labor for factories which brought a great deal of backlash. However, Dirty Jobs creator Mike Lowe agrees. Do you agree that we couldn’t quickly train people to do these jobs?

“On a broad level, we have to understand what we did to incite this. We took shop class out of high school.

“…And what we did when we took it out was not just shortchange that cohort of kids who might have seen something in the vocational world that made sense to their brain.

“What we did was we removed those jobs from sight for everybody.”