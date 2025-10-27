Zohran’s 9/11 Tale: Auntie Never Lived in NYC and Doesn’t Wear a Hijab

By
M Dowling
-
1
7

New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani recounted an emotional fake anecdote during an October 24 speech about his aunt giving up riding the subway after the 9/11 attacks out of fear since she wore a hijab. Public records indicate his aunt, Masuma Mamdani, resided in Tanzania from 1999 to 2003. She doesn’t wear a hijab in professional photos. She is also a gender equality expert, and fights for sexual and reproductive rights which Islamists wearing hijabs reject.

Zohran Mamdani’s only aunt, Masuma Mamdani rarely has contact with him so the auntie story is a lie.

This lie proves he’s interested in promoting Islamist propaganda above all else. Who else would have the audacity to make up such a story and then point their finger at the rest of us for Islamophobia.

He is making the guilty parties the victims and ignoring the 3,000 murdered by Islamists on 9/11.

The Prisoner
The Prisoner
20 seconds ago

Even if the voters are paying attention, I doubt they do the right thing, and I doubt the voting is fair.

