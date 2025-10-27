Michael Savage Takes on the NYC Mayoral Race with the Commie Islamist

Michael Savage explained on his Newsmax show why he wants Andrew Cuomo to win the New York City mayoral race next month.

Andrew Cuomo has many faults and we have shown him no mercy on the Sentinel but he was good with the New York budget. Curtis Sliwa has never run anything, including a budget, and has never contributed to the political dialogue. He lives in a rent free basement apartment with 16 cats.

The alternative is the failed rapper rich guy who has never succeeded at any job and who is an Islamist communist who hangs out with at least one suspected terrorist.

Watch this brief clip of Michael Savage: