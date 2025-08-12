1.6 Million People Here Illegally & Another .6M Left Since January 2025

By
M Dowling
-
1
19

The foreign-born population of the United States declined by 2.2 million people since January, according to an analysis from the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS). That figure includes an estimated 1.6 million illegal aliens. Many were self-deportations.

That sounds great, but I hope it wasn’t the people we’d like to keep.

Overall, the study found that there were roughly 53.3 million foreign-born people in the U.S. in January of 2025, compared with 51.1 million in July. The total still remains dramatically higher than the January 2021 figure of 45 million and reflects the volume of foreign entries that occurred under the Biden administration.

These are the people we know about. Many more, mostly unsavory types sneaked in.

As illegal aliens leave, more Americans find jobs.

They are leaving as President Trump encourages them to go and even pays them to leave as deportations heat up. The President is paying them a $1,000 to leave with the right to apply for re-entrance – legal re-admittance.

Superman – actor Dean Cain – signed up to join ICE. He’s likely a shoo-in for the job.

Democrats will do anything to keep the illegal alien criminals. That is just fact. It gives them power and money as these people are counted in election districts.

Take Rhode Island for example.

Check out this fool:

5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Peter B. Prange,
Peter B. Prange,
16 minutes ago

That sounds great, but I hope it wasn’t the people we’d like to keep.”
I wonder could their be a programme for illegals to move to an offshore site where they could apply and be processed for possible legal immigration? If the application fails, then they go back to their original country.

-1
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz