1.6 Million People Here Illegally & Another .6M Left Since January 2025

The foreign-born population of the United States declined by 2.2 million people since January, according to an analysis from the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS). That figure includes an estimated 1.6 million illegal aliens. Many were self-deportations.

That sounds great, but I hope it wasn’t the people we’d like to keep.

Overall, the study found that there were roughly 53.3 million foreign-born people in the U.S. in January of 2025, compared with 51.1 million in July. The total still remains dramatically higher than the January 2021 figure of 45 million and reflects the volume of foreign entries that occurred under the Biden administration.

These are the people we know about. Many more, mostly unsavory types sneaked in.

As illegal aliens leave, more Americans find jobs.

Net migration just turned negative for the first time in 50 years. By sheer coincidence, blue-collar wage growth also just hit a 60 year record. On the ground, we’re already seeing massive wage gains — and better conditions — when companies replace illegals with Americans. pic.twitter.com/qUmSeweR37 — Peter St Onge, Ph.D. (@profstonge) June 26, 2025

They are leaving as President Trump encourages them to go and even pays them to leave as deportations heat up. The President is paying them a $1,000 to leave with the right to apply for re-entrance – legal re-admittance.

Superman – actor Dean Cain – signed up to join ICE. He’s likely a shoo-in for the job.

Democrats will do anything to keep the illegal alien criminals. That is just fact. It gives them power and money as these people are counted in election districts.

EXCLUSIVE: A Democrat congressman “personally requested” to meet with a criminal gangbanger and several other illegal migrants with serious rap sheets during a detention facility tour, according to the DHS. @TriciaOhio and @johnrobertsFox discuss. pic.twitter.com/wZcwSJjFlJ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 11, 2025

Take Rhode Island for example.

“Sanctuary politicians are putting their constituents in danger—including children.”@TriciaOhio BLASTS Rhode Island sanctuary politicians for their policies that enabled a criminal illegal alien, charged with felony sex crimes against a Rhode Island minor, to be released the… pic.twitter.com/ZocDXaOIqo — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) August 11, 2025

Check out this fool: