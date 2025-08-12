Democrats Are Less Popular Than the GOP, But Neither Is Popular

The second quarter Gallup Poll took a snapshot of Democrat and Republican favorability and party leanings. Polls are just general snapshots in that time and place. Don’t hang your hat on the polls.

Despite the lack of action by the Republican Party, it is a mystery to me how people can now vote for communist and socialist Democrats. The party is led around by the likes of Jasmine Crockett, Jaime Raskin, Adam Schiff, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Pete Buttigieg, Gavin Newsom, and others of similar ineptitude. They are not only bad at what they do, they are only interested in votes and ideology. These people are pathetic and are ruining the Democrat Party.

Unfortunately, Democrats have the media, and they lie. Take Zohran Mamdani running for mayor in new York City. He lies about everything.

Democrats have low favorability ratings, but they aren’t that much worse than Republicans. In fact, they have picked up some since their 25% ratings.

The 24/7 attacks on President Trump and the GOP are very effective even though much of it is deceitful and vicious. The media is not great and they seem to control Democrats.

HOLY CRAP! As if things couldn’t get worse – the Democrat Party’s favorability rating plunged to the lowest EVER in Gallup polling history. 34%. pic.twitter.com/PmRQOcMFME — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 12, 2025

The GOP isn’t very popular either, but not as unpopular as they have been at times. It is also going in the wrong direction.

Republicans have an edge, but nothing remarkable. Part of the problem is we have taken in people from all over the world who aren’t educated and don’t understand or like the United States.

People who come should be the best, brightest, and hard working, not welfare babies. Mostly, they should want to come to be good Americans.