Germany Has an Emergency War Summit on Ukraine Tomorrow

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is convening an emergency top-level summit ahead of critical Ukraine negotiations in Alaska. Politico calls it “extraordinary.” Ukrainian President Zelensky will be on the call. If they think they can force President Trump to continue the war, I believe they are mistaken.

The Europeans are panicking over possibly losing the West’s favorite money laundering nation.

Money from taxpayers goes to political organizations through Ukraine. Some of it never even leaves the donor nation. Much of it goes to the West’s military industrial complex. It’s big business.

President Trump is meeting with Russian President Putin in Alaska on Friday. Obviously, Trump wants to find out Putin’s bottom line. If Zelensky won’t cooperate, giving concessions, they can continue to fight and kill each other I suppose. However, Trump wants out.

The Trump-Putin Meeting Alarmed the EU

It apparently alarmed German Chancellor Friedrich Merz who quickly organized the meeting between EU leaders and the U.K.

The West’s military industrial complex wants war. It is lucrative.

The emergency virtual summit is on Wednesday.

President Trump Will Call the Shots

President Trump will tell them what needs to be done, not the reverse. JD Vance said in advance what is going to happen. Zelensky will be given an ultimatum, and if he doesn’t agree, he’ll have to get his financial support and weapons from the EU. They won’t come through. Ukraine will have to agree or just fight without the US.

JD VANCE ON UKRAINE: “Americans, I think, are SICK of continuing to send their money, their tax dollars” DARN RIGHT! “If the Europeans want to step up and actually buy the weapons from American producers, we’re OK with that—but we’re NOT going to fund it ourselves anymore” pic.twitter.com/xugcIUfoAt — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 10, 2025

The EU Has More Gall Than Power

They will likely talk about oppressive sanctions against Russia, which Russia already said they don’t care about, what land could be ceded to Russia, and security guarantees for Ukraine. The latter is a big concern. Ukraine wants us involved in their country in perpetuity for money and weaponry. They are not even a NATO country, and they are very corrupt. To say nothing of the fact that Zelensky is a dictator.

The EU hasn’t given much to this war, and they should have very little to say. They haven’t built up a military or put funds aside for Ukraine. They upped their contribution to NATO and now want to call the shots.

The Possibly Impossible Demands to Keep the War Going

According to Politico, Merz and other European leaders demand that Putin first agrees to a ceasefire before any peace talks or land swaps between Moscow and Kyiv can take place. They have also made clear that any potential territorial exchanges must be balanced and agreed with Kyiv, and that Ukraine should receive firm security guarantees to protect it against further aggression.

Those demands are deal killers for Russia. However, peace with Russia is far more important to us than peace for Ukraine. Our most formidable enemy is China. We can’t afford the Russia-China alliance Biden brought about.

Zelensky has already said he won’t cede any land including Crimea. It’s hopeless from his standpoint. There is no way Russia will agree to that.

Three diplomats told Politico that Merz’s team had been in intensive discussions with other capitals in recent days to organize the virtual meeting. As we said, they want the war to continue.

The meeting will go on all afternoon with the EU nations that Zelensky has been frantically calling since Trump announced the meeting with Putin.

Leaders from Germany, Finland, France, the U.K., Italy, Poland, plus the European Commission and European Council presidents as well as Zelenskyy and NATO chief Mark Rutte will put extreme pressure on President Trump. JD Vance will also be involved.

It’s time for Zelensky to pack his bags and flee. Trump is going to end the war or end support to Ukraine. It’s over. No more endless wars.