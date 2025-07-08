10 Antifa Charged in Attempted Murder of Federal Officers

The radical Antifa who riot for the Democrat Party, are violent anarcho-communists. Some have been trained in foreign countries by jihadists and others by cartels. They seek the overthrow of the United States.

Ten heavily-armed Texas Antifa were arrested on attempted murder charges. They had multiple AR rifles, pistols, ammunition, radios, body armor, leftist anarchist political propaganda material, electromagnetic blocking devices and more.

They have been federally charged for the attempted murder of federal officers after they allegedly carried out an attack on an ICE facility on the Fourth of July in Alvarado, Texas. They attempted to lure police in and then kill them.

In their rush to escape the shooting, in which a police officer was shot in the neck, the shooters discarded or dropped some firearms near the scene.

The officer is okay.

A search at one of the suspects’ homes recovered nine additional firearms and more body armor vests.

At the home of another militant suspect, federal investigators also found a stash of Antifa anarchist propaganda texts about how to carry out violent insurrections.

Cameron Arnold (trans name "Autumn Hill"), of Dallas Nathan Baumann, of College Station Savanna Batten, of Fort Worth Joy Gibson, of Dallas Zachary Evetts, of Waxahachie Bradford Morris (trans name "Meagan Morris"), of Dallas Maricela Rueda, of Fort Worth Seth Sikes, of Kennedale Elizabeth Soto, of Fort Worth Ines Soto, of Fort Worth Daniel Rolando Sanchez (charged separately)