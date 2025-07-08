Judge Issues a TRO Against a Provision in Law Passed by Congress

After the Big Beautiful was signed into law, Planned Parenthood sued to mandate Medicaid pay them in perpetuity for abortion services.

Now, a radical judge thinks she is more important than Congress. The temporary restraining order by U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani, an Obama appointee, lasts 14 days and directs the Department of Health and Human Services to “take all steps necessary to ensure that Medicaid funding continues to be disbursed” to Planned Parenthood. The ruling, which came after a lawsuit from Planned Parenthood, doesn’t apply to any other health care providers.

The State wants all Americans to pay for abortions conducted by a private company out to make a buck.

She is apparently more important than Congress. District judges are now the unelected bureaucrats of the left who run the country.

The provision doesn’t directly mention Planned Parenthood by name, but the group argues it’s a “naked attempt to leverage the government’s spending power to attack and penalize Planned Parenthood and impermissibly single it out for unfavorable treatment.”

Federal Medicaid dollars already cannot be used to cover abortions except in cases of rape, incest or risk to a mother’s life. But Planned Parenthood argues this new provision would make it harder for patients to access the non-abortion services offered by the group’s local members, like screenings for cancer and sexually transmitted infections.

Planned Parenthood — and its Massachusetts and Utah affiliates, which joined the lawsuit — said in a statement they were “grateful that the court acted swiftly to block this unconstitutional law attacking Planned Parenthood providers and patients.”

In response to the ruling, a White House official said, “The Trump Administration is ending the forced use of Federal taxpayer dollars to fund or promote elective abortion – a commonsense position that the overwhelming majority of Americans agree with.”

The State and their apparatchiks want people of conscience to pay for abortions to the moment of birth. The State is the Supreme Being now. Why does a private company believe they are entitled to taxpayer funds?

Why would anyone want to pay for this:

Liberal woman BRAGS about having 45 abortions.. This is so sad and pathetic.pic.twitter.com/y7fZ7ZpVTD — Proud Elephant (@ProudElephantUS) June 24, 2025