100 US Catholic Churches Are Attacked Each Year

Since May 2020, there have been over 500 reported attacks on Catholic churches in the United States, with incidents including vandalism, arson, and property destruction.

At least 381 attacks have been perpetrated against Catholic churches since the Supreme Court leak of Roe v. Wade, with many including graffiti with pro-abortion messages.

Crucially, while a handful of the attacks have included theft, the vast majority have involved only property destruction, indicating that the primary motive is not material gain.

CatholicVote has found evidence of an arrest in connection with an attack against a church in only about 30% of cases.

Since 2020, more than 500 Catholic churches in the United States have been vandalized, burned, desecrated, or had sacred statues destroyed. Five hundred (500!). If that number does not shock you, it should. Anti-Catholic attacks continue across America, yet they remain some of… pic.twitter.com/69X1KCuJYq — General Mike Flynn (@GenFlynn) February 21, 2026

The Biden administration, under that great Catholic Joe Biden, refused to act to protect Catholic churches and stop these acts of domestic terrorism.

In August 2025, a disturbed young man identifying as transgender committed a mass shooting at a Catholic church, Annunciation, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, while children were attending a school Mass to kick off the new school year.

It’s not only Jews who are targeted.

2020 (May 28 and later): 60 attacks on Catholic churches

2021: 83 attacks on Catholic churches

2022: 143 attacks on Catholic churches

2023: 108 attacks on Catholic churches

2024: 87 attacks on Catholic churches

2025: 57 attacks on Catholic churches

2026: 5 attacks on Catholic churches

Unsurprisingly, California and New York are the worst. It looks like the Catholics are targeted by the Democrat armies. Democrats are an existential threat to democracy.

State Attacks Alabama 0 Alaska 5 Arizona 4 Arkansas 6 California 73 Colorado 17 Connecticut 5 Delaware 0 District of Columbia 11 Florida 23 Georgia 5 Hawaii 0 Idaho 0 Illinois 10 Indiana 15 Iowa 3 Kansas 13 Kentucky 8 Louisiana 16 Maine 5 Maryland 9 Massachusetts 20 Michigan 15 Minnesota 12 Mississippi 2 Missouri 8 Montana 2 Nebraska 10 Nevada 0 New Hampshire 0 New Jersey 20 New Mexico 3 New York 65 North Carolina 6 North Dakota 4 Ohio 18 Oklahoma 3 Oregon 18 Pennsylvania 39 Rhode Island 3 South Carolina 1 South Dakota 4 Tennessee 4 Texas 27 Utah 5 Vermont 1 Virginia 2 Washington 15 West Virginia 6 Wisconsin 9 Wyoming 0

The full spreadsheet database of the attacks may be viewed here.