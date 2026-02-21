100 US Catholic Churches Are Attacked Each Year

Since May 2020, there have been over 500 reported attacks on Catholic churches in the United States, with incidents including vandalism, arson, and property destruction.
At least 381 attacks have been perpetrated against Catholic churches since the Supreme Court leak of Roe v. Wade, with many including graffiti with pro-abortion messages.
Crucially, while a handful of the attacks have included theft, the vast majority have involved only property destruction, indicating that the primary motive is not material gain.
CatholicVote has found evidence of an arrest in connection with an attack against a church in only about 30% of cases.
Since 2020, more than 500 Catholic churches in the United States have been vandalized, burned, desecrated, or had sacred statues destroyed.
Five hundred (500!).
If that number does not shock you, it should.
Anti-Catholic attacks continue across America, yet they remain some of… pic.twitter.com/69X1KCuJYq
— General Mike Flynn (@GenFlynn) February 21, 2026
The Biden administration, under that great Catholic Joe Biden, refused to act to protect Catholic churches and stop these acts of domestic terrorism.
In August 2025, a disturbed young man identifying as transgender committed a mass shooting at a Catholic church, Annunciation, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, while children were attending a school Mass to kick off the new school year.
It’s not only Jews who are targeted.
2020 (May 28 and later): 60 attacks on Catholic churches
2021: 83 attacks on Catholic churches
2022: 143 attacks on Catholic churches
2023: 108 attacks on Catholic churches
2024: 87 attacks on Catholic churches
2025: 57 attacks on Catholic churches
2026: 5 attacks on Catholic churches
Unsurprisingly, California and New York are the worst. It looks like the Catholics are targeted by the Democrat armies. Democrats are an existential threat to democracy.
|State
|Attacks
|Alabama
|0
|Alaska
|5
|Arizona
|4
|Arkansas
|6
|California
|73
|Colorado
|17
|Connecticut
|5
|Delaware
|0
|District of Columbia
|11
|Florida
|23
|Georgia
|5
|Hawaii
|0
|Idaho
|0
|Illinois
|10
|Indiana
|15
|Iowa
|3
|Kansas
|13
|Kentucky
|8
|Louisiana
|16
|Maine
|5
|Maryland
|9
|Massachusetts
|20
|Michigan
|15
|Minnesota
|12
|Mississippi
|2
|Missouri
|8
|Montana
|2
|Nebraska
|10
|Nevada
|0
|New Hampshire
|0
|New Jersey
|20
|New Mexico
|3
|New York
|65
|North Carolina
|6
|North Dakota
|4
|Ohio
|18
|Oklahoma
|3
|Oregon
|18
|Pennsylvania
|39
|Rhode Island
|3
|South Carolina
|1
|South Dakota
|4
|Tennessee
|4
|Texas
|27
|Utah
|5
|Vermont
|1
|Virginia
|2
|Washington
|15
|West Virginia
|6
|Wisconsin
|9
|Wyoming
|0
The full spreadsheet database of the attacks may be viewed here.