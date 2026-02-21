Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
100 US Catholic Churches Are Attacked Each Year

M Dowling
Since May 2020, there have been over 500 reported attacks on Catholic churches in the United States, with incidents including vandalism, arson, and property destruction.

At least 381 attacks have been perpetrated against Catholic churches since the Supreme Court leak of Roe v. Wade, with many including graffiti with pro-abortion messages.

Crucially, while a handful of the attacks have included theft, the vast majority have involved only property destruction, indicating that the primary motive is not material gain.

CatholicVote has found evidence of an arrest in connection with an attack against a church in only about 30% of cases.

The Biden administration, under that great Catholic Joe Biden, refused to act to protect Catholic churches and stop these acts of domestic terrorism.

In August 2025, a disturbed young man identifying as transgender committed a mass shooting at a Catholic church, Annunciation, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, while children were attending a school Mass to kick off the new school year.

It’s not only Jews who are targeted.

2020 (May 28 and later): 60 attacks on Catholic churches
2021: 83 attacks on Catholic churches
2022: 143 attacks on Catholic churches
2023: 108 attacks on Catholic churches
2024: 87 attacks on Catholic churches
2025: 57 attacks on Catholic churches
2026: 5 attacks on Catholic churches

Unsurprisingly, California and New York are the worst. It looks like the Catholics are targeted by the Democrat armies. Democrats are an existential threat to democracy.
State Attacks
Alabama 0
Alaska 5
Arizona 4
Arkansas 6
California 73
Colorado 17
Connecticut 5
Delaware 0
District of Columbia 11
Florida 23
Georgia 5
Hawaii 0
Idaho 0
Illinois 10
Indiana 15
Iowa 3
Kansas 13
Kentucky 8
Louisiana 16
Maine 5
Maryland 9
Massachusetts 20
Michigan 15
Minnesota 12
Mississippi 2
Missouri 8
Montana 2
Nebraska 10
Nevada 0
New Hampshire 0
New Jersey 20
New Mexico 3
New York 65
North Carolina 6
North Dakota 4
Ohio 18
Oklahoma 3
Oregon 18
Pennsylvania 39
Rhode Island 3
South Carolina 1
South Dakota 4
Tennessee 4
Texas 27
Utah 5
Vermont 1
Virginia 2
Washington 15
West Virginia 6
Wisconsin 9
Wyoming 0

The full spreadsheet database of the attacks may be viewed here.

