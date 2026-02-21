Syrian officials asked Germany for patience regarding deportations. They are concerned that the return of thousands of Syrians could exacerbate the humanitarian crisis. Actually, Syria probably doesn’t want its dangerous criminals back. Germany isn’t going along with it. The CDU/CSU plans to deport them, reports Welt.

At the end of last week, the director of the consular department at the Syrian Foreign Ministry, Mohammed Yaqub al-Omar, asked Germany to ‘understand the Syrian refugees and give us even more time for reconstruction.’

Baden-Württemberg’s Minister of Justice and Migration, Marion Gentges (CDU), warns of a “delay” in deportations due to the current debate. “We have an interest in ensuring that serious criminals and threats to public safety leave our country. Therefore, such returns to Syria must be carried out consistently,” says the CDU politician.

“The right to stay is not determined by the wishes of the countries of origin, but by whether a claim to protection exists. However, this no longer applies after the fall of the Assad regime,” says the Union’s domestic policy spokesman, Alexander Throm, to the news magazine “Focus.” A return to safe areas of the country is possible. “Who else, if not Syrians, should rebuild the country after the civil war?”

Germany shouldn’t have to bear the burden of Syria’s problems. If they are criminal Syrians, the Syrians should just put them in prison.