Judge Vivienne Grodon Uruakpa was fired from her position as an immigration judge in New York. She had a record of approving 97% of asylum claims, which was more than any other immigration judge in the state. Her firing is part of a broader trend of lenient immigration judges being removed under the Trump administration.
Uruakpa is the most lenient immigration judge in the USA.
The DOJ stated that the website for the courthouse where she served was “up to date” with the current staff, indicating that her name is no longer listed there.
Attorney General Pam Bondi has fired more than 100 immigration judges on behalf of the Trump administration as deportation rates grow.
The toughest New York judge on asylum, John Burns, was named Acting Assistant Chief Judge in January, reports the NY Post.
About time. I wonder how many bribes this activist judge has taken over the years. Oh, and she will sue and pull the race card; they all pull the race card.
“DoJ Fired Activist Immigration Judge Who Approves 97% of Asylum Claims”
— OF COURSE, SHE LIKELY WOULD HAVE ALSO BEEN FIRED UNDER THE GARLAND JOKE NON-JUSTICE DOJ…HE AND HIS CLOWN BOSS (i.e., HIS HANDLERS) WOULD HAVE BEEN APPALLED AT THAT MERE 97% APPROVAL !!
(CLICK ON GRAPHIC FOR FULL SIZE)