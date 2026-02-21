“DoJ Fired Activist Immigration Judge Who Approves 97% of Asylum Claims”

Judge Vivienne Grodon Uruakpa was fired from her position as an immigration judge in New York. She had a record of approving 97% of asylum claims, which was more than any other immigration judge in the state. Her firing is part of a broader trend of lenient immigration judges being removed under the Trump administration.

Uruakpa is the most lenient immigration judge in the USA.

The DOJ stated that the website for the courthouse where she served was “up to date” with the current staff, indicating that her name is no longer listed there.

Attorney General Pam Bondi has fired more than 100 immigration judges on behalf of the Trump administration as deportation rates grow.

The toughest New York judge on asylum, John Burns, was named Acting Assistant Chief Judge in January, reports the NY Post.