107 Trump Nominees Were Confirmed in One Package

“Violence is the last refuge of the incompetent.”

Isaac Asimov

“Peace cannot be achieved through violence, it can only be attained through understanding.”

Ralph Waldo Emerson

“Those who make peaceful revolution impossible will make violent revolution inevitable.”

John F. Kennedy

“People sleep peaceably in their beds at night only because rough men stand ready to do violence on their behalf.”

Richard Grenier

“It is very hard for evil to take hold of the unconsenting soul.”

Ursula K. Le Guin, A Wizard of Earthsea

“I simply want to live; to cause no evil to anyone but myself.”

Leo Tolstoy, War and Peace