107 Trump Nominees Were Confirmed in One Package

The Senate is coming through on appointing Trump’s nominees quickly. However, this doesn’t include judges. Sen. Grassley won’t drop the blue slip and the judges are completely blocked.

The vote was 51-47.

Daily Caller listed the appointees.
  1. Neil Jacobs — Under Secretary of Commerce for Oceans and Atmosphere
  2. Todd Wilcox — Assistant Secretary of State (Diplomatic Security)
  3. Riley Barnes — Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor
  4. Michael DeSombre — Assistant Secretary of State (East Asian and Pacific Affairs)
  5. Sarah Rogers — Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy
  6. Paul Kapur — Assistant Secretary of State for South Asian Affairs
  7. Thomas DiNanno — Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security
  8. Benjamin Black — Chief Executive Officer, U.S. International Development Finance Corporation
  9. Jacob Helberg — Under Secretary of State (Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment)
  10. James Holtsnider — Ambassador to Jordan
  11. Stephanie Hallett — Ambassador to Bahrain
  12. Sergio Gor — Ambassador to India
  13. Dan Negrea — U.S. Representative to the U.N. Economic and Social Council (Ambassador rank) and Alternate Representative to the U.N. General Assembly
  14. Julie Stufft — Ambassador to Kazakhstan
  15. Sean O’Neill — Ambassador to Thailand
  16. Anjani Sinha — Ambassador to Singapore
  17. John Giordano — Ambassador to Namibia
  18. William White — Ambassador to Belgium
  19. Thomas Rose — Ambassador to Poland
  20. Roman Pipko — Ambassador to Estonia
  21. Nicholas Merrick — Ambassador to the Czech Republic
  22. Michel Issa — Ambassador to Lebanon
  23. Melinda Hildebrand — Ambassador to Costa Rica
  24. Arthur Fisher — Ambassador to Austria
  25. Howard Brodie — Ambassador to Finland
  26. Lynda Blanchard — U.S. Representative to the U.N. Agencies for Food and Agriculture (Ambassador rank)
  27. Bill Bazzi — Ambassador to Tunisia
  28. Richard Buchan III — Ambassador to Morocco
  29. Kenneth Howery — Ambassador to Denmark
  30. Stacey Feinberg — Ambassador to Luxembourg
  31. Herschel Walker — Ambassador to The Bahamas
  32. Leandro Rizzuto — U.S. Permanent Representative to the Organization of American States (Ambassador rank)
  33. Nicole McGraw — Ambassador to Croatia
  34. Somers Farkas — Ambassador to Malta
  35. Daniel Rosen — U.S. Attorney for the District of Minnesota
  36. David Charles Waterman — U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Iowa
  37. Kurt Wall — U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Louisiana
  38. Ronald A. Parsons, Jr. — U.S. Attorney for the District of South Dakota
  39. Lesley Murphy — U.S. Attorney for the District of Nebraska
  40. David Metcalf — U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania
  41. Bart McKay Davis — U.S. Attorney for the District of Idaho
  42. Nicholas Chase — U.S. Attorney for the District of North Dakota
  43. Kurt Alme — U.S. Attorney for the District of Montana
  44. David Toepfer — U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio
  45. Adam Sleeper — U.S. Attorney for the District of the Virgin Islands
  46. Leif Olson — U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Iowa
  47. John Heekin — U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Florida
  48. Matthew Harvey — U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of West Virginia
  49. David Dunavant — U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee
  50. Arch Capito — U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia
  51. David LaCerte — Member, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission
  52. Laura Swett — Member, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission
  53. William Kirkland — Assistant Secretary of the Interior
  54. Michael Stuart — General Counsel, Department of Health and Human Services
  55. Gustav Chiarello III — Assistant Secretary of Health and Human Services
  56. Timothy John Walsh — Assistant Secretary of Energy (Environmental Management)
  57. Philip Weinberg — Assistant Secretary of the Air Force
  58. Macon Hughes — Assistant Secretary of Defense
  59. Jonathan McKernan — Under Secretary of the Treasury
  60. Alex Adams — Assistant Secretary for Family Support, Department of Health and Human Services
  61. Christopher Fox — Inspector General of the Intelligence Community, Office of the Director of National Intelligence
  62. Gregory Zerzan — General Counsel, Department of Transportation
  63. Michael Rutherford — Assistant Secretary of Transportation
  64. Derek Barrs — Administrator, Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration
  65. Taylor Jordan — Assistant Secretary of Commerce
  66. Lanny Erdos — Director, Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement
  67. Audrey Robertson — Assistant Secretary of Energy (Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy)
  68. Michael Boren — Under Secretary of Agriculture for Natural Resources and Environment
  69. Brittany Panuccio — Member, Equal Employment Opportunity Commission
  70. David Barker — Assistant Secretary for Postsecondary Education, Department of Education
  71. David Brian Castillo — Chief Financial Officer, Department of Labor
  72. Jonathan Snare — Member, Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission
  73. Brian Christine — Assistant Secretary of Health and Human Services
  74. Mary Riley — Assistant Secretary for Legislation and Congressional Affairs, Department of Education
  75. David Peters — Assistant Secretary of Commerce
  76. Francis Brooke — Assistant Secretary of the Treasury
  77. Craig Trainor — Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development
  78. Brian Morrissey, Jr. — General Counsel, Department of the Treasury
  79. Joseph Barloon — Deputy U.S. Trade Representative (Geneva Office)
  80. John Dever — General Counsel, Office of the Director of National Intelligence
  81. Usha-Maria Turner — Assistant Administrator, Environmental Protection Agency
  82. Kevin Rhodes — Administrator for Federal Procurement Policy
  83. James Woodruff II — Member, Merit Systems Protection Board
  84. Marc Andersen — Assistant Secretary of the Army
  85. Andrew Rogers — Administrator, Wage and Hour Division, Department of Labor
  86. Jonathan Berry — Solicitor, Department of Labor
  87. Kimberly Richey — Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, Department of Education
  88. David Keeling — Assistant Secretary of Labor
  89. Janet Dhillon — Director, Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation
  90. Stanley Woodward, Jr. — Associate Attorney General
  91. John Busterud — Assistant Administrator, Office of Solid Waste, Environmental Protection Agency
  92. Marco Rajkovich, Jr. — Member, Federal Mine Safety and Health Review Commission
  93. Julie Hocker — Assistant Secretary of Labor
  94. Wayne Palmer — Assistant Secretary of Labor for Mine Safety and Health
  95. Kirsten Baesler — Assistant Secretary for Elementary and Secondary Education, Department of Education
  96. Devon Westhill — Assistant Secretary of Agriculture
  97. David Fogel — Assistant Secretary of Commerce and Director General, U.S. and Foreign Commercial Service
  98. Pierre Gentin — General Counsel, Department of Commerce
  99. David Fink — Administrator, Federal Railroad Administration
  100. Ned Mamula — Director, U.S. Geological Survey
  101. Catherine Jereza — Assistant Secretary of Energy (Electricity)
  102. Joseph Popolo — Ambassador to the Netherlands
  103. Brandon Judd — Ambassador to Chile
  104. Leah Campos — Ambassador to the Dominican Republic
  105. Patrick David Davis — Assistant Attorney General
  106. James Baehr — General Counsel, Department of Veterans Affairs
  107. Paul Atkins — Member, Securities and Exchange Commission
