107 Trump Nominees Were Confirmed in One Package

The Senate is coming through on appointing Trump’s nominees quickly. However, this doesn’t include judges. Sen. Grassley won’t drop the blue slip and the judges are completely blocked.
The vote was 51-47.
Daily Caller listed the appointees.
- Neil Jacobs — Under Secretary of Commerce for Oceans and Atmosphere
- Todd Wilcox — Assistant Secretary of State (Diplomatic Security)
- Riley Barnes — Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor
- Michael DeSombre — Assistant Secretary of State (East Asian and Pacific Affairs)
- Sarah Rogers — Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy
- Paul Kapur — Assistant Secretary of State for South Asian Affairs
- Thomas DiNanno — Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security
- Benjamin Black — Chief Executive Officer, U.S. International Development Finance Corporation
- Jacob Helberg — Under Secretary of State (Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment)
- James Holtsnider — Ambassador to Jordan
- Stephanie Hallett — Ambassador to Bahrain
- Sergio Gor — Ambassador to India
- Dan Negrea — U.S. Representative to the U.N. Economic and Social Council (Ambassador rank) and Alternate Representative to the U.N. General Assembly
- Julie Stufft — Ambassador to Kazakhstan
- Sean O’Neill — Ambassador to Thailand
- Anjani Sinha — Ambassador to Singapore
- John Giordano — Ambassador to Namibia
- William White — Ambassador to Belgium
- Thomas Rose — Ambassador to Poland
- Roman Pipko — Ambassador to Estonia
- Nicholas Merrick — Ambassador to the Czech Republic
- Michel Issa — Ambassador to Lebanon
- Melinda Hildebrand — Ambassador to Costa Rica
- Arthur Fisher — Ambassador to Austria
- Howard Brodie — Ambassador to Finland
- Lynda Blanchard — U.S. Representative to the U.N. Agencies for Food and Agriculture (Ambassador rank)
- Bill Bazzi — Ambassador to Tunisia
- Richard Buchan III — Ambassador to Morocco
- Kenneth Howery — Ambassador to Denmark
- Stacey Feinberg — Ambassador to Luxembourg
- Herschel Walker — Ambassador to The Bahamas
- Leandro Rizzuto — U.S. Permanent Representative to the Organization of American States (Ambassador rank)
- Nicole McGraw — Ambassador to Croatia
- Somers Farkas — Ambassador to Malta
- Daniel Rosen — U.S. Attorney for the District of Minnesota
- David Charles Waterman — U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Iowa
- Kurt Wall — U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Louisiana
- Ronald A. Parsons, Jr. — U.S. Attorney for the District of South Dakota
- Lesley Murphy — U.S. Attorney for the District of Nebraska
- David Metcalf — U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania
- Bart McKay Davis — U.S. Attorney for the District of Idaho
- Nicholas Chase — U.S. Attorney for the District of North Dakota
- Kurt Alme — U.S. Attorney for the District of Montana
- David Toepfer — U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio
- Adam Sleeper — U.S. Attorney for the District of the Virgin Islands
- Leif Olson — U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Iowa
- John Heekin — U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Florida
- Matthew Harvey — U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of West Virginia
- David Dunavant — U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee
- Arch Capito — U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia
- David LaCerte — Member, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission
- Laura Swett — Member, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission
- William Kirkland — Assistant Secretary of the Interior
- Michael Stuart — General Counsel, Department of Health and Human Services
- Gustav Chiarello III — Assistant Secretary of Health and Human Services
- Timothy John Walsh — Assistant Secretary of Energy (Environmental Management)
- Philip Weinberg — Assistant Secretary of the Air Force
- Macon Hughes — Assistant Secretary of Defense
- Jonathan McKernan — Under Secretary of the Treasury
- Alex Adams — Assistant Secretary for Family Support, Department of Health and Human Services
- Christopher Fox — Inspector General of the Intelligence Community, Office of the Director of National Intelligence
- Gregory Zerzan — General Counsel, Department of Transportation
- Michael Rutherford — Assistant Secretary of Transportation
- Derek Barrs — Administrator, Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration
- Taylor Jordan — Assistant Secretary of Commerce
- Lanny Erdos — Director, Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement
- Audrey Robertson — Assistant Secretary of Energy (Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy)
- Michael Boren — Under Secretary of Agriculture for Natural Resources and Environment
- Brittany Panuccio — Member, Equal Employment Opportunity Commission
- David Barker — Assistant Secretary for Postsecondary Education, Department of Education
- David Brian Castillo — Chief Financial Officer, Department of Labor
- Jonathan Snare — Member, Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission
- Brian Christine — Assistant Secretary of Health and Human Services
- Mary Riley — Assistant Secretary for Legislation and Congressional Affairs, Department of Education
- David Peters — Assistant Secretary of Commerce
- Francis Brooke — Assistant Secretary of the Treasury
- Craig Trainor — Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development
- Brian Morrissey, Jr. — General Counsel, Department of the Treasury
- Joseph Barloon — Deputy U.S. Trade Representative (Geneva Office)
- John Dever — General Counsel, Office of the Director of National Intelligence
- Usha-Maria Turner — Assistant Administrator, Environmental Protection Agency
- Kevin Rhodes — Administrator for Federal Procurement Policy
- James Woodruff II — Member, Merit Systems Protection Board
- Marc Andersen — Assistant Secretary of the Army
- Andrew Rogers — Administrator, Wage and Hour Division, Department of Labor
- Jonathan Berry — Solicitor, Department of Labor
- Kimberly Richey — Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, Department of Education
- David Keeling — Assistant Secretary of Labor
- Janet Dhillon — Director, Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation
- Stanley Woodward, Jr. — Associate Attorney General
- John Busterud — Assistant Administrator, Office of Solid Waste, Environmental Protection Agency
- Marco Rajkovich, Jr. — Member, Federal Mine Safety and Health Review Commission
- Julie Hocker — Assistant Secretary of Labor
- Wayne Palmer — Assistant Secretary of Labor for Mine Safety and Health
- Kirsten Baesler — Assistant Secretary for Elementary and Secondary Education, Department of Education
- Devon Westhill — Assistant Secretary of Agriculture
- David Fogel — Assistant Secretary of Commerce and Director General, U.S. and Foreign Commercial Service
- Pierre Gentin — General Counsel, Department of Commerce
- David Fink — Administrator, Federal Railroad Administration
- Ned Mamula — Director, U.S. Geological Survey
- Catherine Jereza — Assistant Secretary of Energy (Electricity)
- Joseph Popolo — Ambassador to the Netherlands
- Brandon Judd — Ambassador to Chile
- Leah Campos — Ambassador to the Dominican Republic
- Patrick David Davis — Assistant Attorney General
- James Baehr — General Counsel, Department of Veterans Affairs
- Paul Atkins — Member, Securities and Exchange Commission