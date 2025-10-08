Abigail Spanberger Worked in a Hamas-Tied School After 9/11

Abigail Spanberger, a former Democrat congresswoman from Virginia, is the favorite to be the state’s next governor.

In 2002-2003, she worked for the Islamic Saudi Academy in Northern Virginia, a year after 9/11. At the time, it was known for its links to the terrorist group, Hamas, and for graduates, who seemingly considered carrying out Hamas-inspired suicide attacks in Israel.

The school was controlled by the Saudi royal family. She had to know the school’s connections and it was shortly after 9/11. A top leader of Hamas sent his children to the school.

The comptroller was linked to Hamas.

Textbooks contained hateful language. Textbooks taught that the day of judgment would come after Jesus returns to earth, breaks the cross, and converts everyone to Islam until the Muslims attack Jews.

Hamas‘s first chairman of their political bureau Mousa Muhammed Abu Marzook, lived in Northern Virginia in 1997 and his children went to the Saudi Academy.

The school lost accreditation.

Her attitude in this might explain her refusal to call for the withdrawal of the lunatic running for attorney general as a Democrat.

Spanberger’s lieutenant governor, Ghazala Hashmi faced a public rebuke from the Jewish Community Federation of Richmond last year after hosting a hearing about anti-Israel protests on college campuses, which she had praised publicly.

There is much more that you can read Just the News.